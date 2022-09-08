In October 2020, some 10 months into the U.S. COVID pandemic, three professors specializing in health issued the Great Barrington Declaration supporting the now-discredited concept of herd immunity.
The three would later meet with President Trump at the invitation of then-White House adviser Dr. Scott Atlas.
The three had just written the Declaration, which stated, “The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk.”
A recent report by the Democratic-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis clarifies the strategy:
“The herd immunity strategy pushed by Dr. Atlas was premised on the theory that the best response to the pandemic was to expose enough people to the virus — without any vaccines and few effective treatments — so that a large enough portion of the population would become immune and stop the virus from spreading widely.”
THE INSANITY BEHIND this plan was shoveled into Trump’s mind, undermining the work by the White House Coronavirus Tase Force led by Vice President Mike Pence and concerns by White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
The subcommittee, in its first installment of reports, found, “By Dr. Birx’s estimate, more than 130,000 American lives could have been saved after the first wave of the pandemic if President Trump and his Administration had implemented proven mitigation measures.”
In the subcommittee’s second report, released in August, Americans learned that White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro “exerted inappropriate pressure” on FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn to reissue an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine after it was shown to be ineffective.
Trump, who began politicizing public health, frequently attacked the Food and Drug Administration, notably over its timelines in releasing vaccine guidance.
The subcommittee’s latest report states, “The open hostility displayed by President Trump and his allies toward the historically non-political agency served not only to diminish the long-term standing of the nation’s public health institutions, it catalyzed a broader anti-science movement throughout the country.”
AMERICANS ARE SLOWLY LEARNING the villains in Trump’s White House in responding to the coronavirus: Dr. Scott Atlas; Jared Kushner who hired Atlas; Alex Azar, the former president of Eli Lilly who sent out pro-herd immunity tweets; and Peter Navarro, and Dr. Steven Hatfill, the latter two waging a pressure campaign to coerce the FDA in issuing authorization for hydroxychloroquine.
This nightmare behind Trump’s ill-advised policies relying on misguided experts led to confusion among Americans desperate for clear guidance. The work of this subcommittee is crucial in hopefully assuring a concerted, scientifically proven response by our leaders.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson