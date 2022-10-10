Weather Alert

...Elevated danger for field fires today... Warm weather with breezing conditions will bring an elevated risk for field fires as dry conditions continue over most areas. Numerous fields will become very dry as minimum relative humidity levels drop to between 30 and 40 percent increasing fire potential with any ignition. This fire potential includes unharvested crop fields that have dried out as well as areas of dry grass and dead brush. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that are able to start will likely spread rapidly out of control.