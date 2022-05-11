CROMWELL [mdash] Mitchell A. "Mitch" Albaugh, 62, Warsaw, (formerly of Cromwell) passed away at 6:35 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 17, 1959 in Angola, to David A. and Sarah (Ostrander) Albaugh. He grew up in Goshen, attended Goshen High…