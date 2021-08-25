Local schools in Texas — trying to protect kids, teachers and staff from a surging COVID-19 variant — have to defy their governor to take the simple, effective public-health step of having everyone mask up in the school buildings.
The same turmoil faces local schools in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned strict mask mandates in schools. Parents and schools are pushing back against those bans by DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, concerned about children congregating among unvaccinated, unmasked people as infections and hospitalizations multiply. Abbott himself tested positive on Tuesday, though he has been fully vaccinated. The large swath of unvaccinated Americans has allowed the virus to mutate and spread, again, leading to its more transmissible Delta variant, which has infected even the fully vaccinated. Americans who are vaccinated, though, rarely experience serious symptoms, and thankfully that has been the case for Abbott.
HERE IN INDIANA, Gov. Eric Holcomb has handled this state’s situation smartly and responsibly, unlike fellow Republican governors DeSantis and Abbott.
Holcomb voiced support for an increasing number of Indiana school districts that have instituted mask mandates, with a school year freshly started. Like Texas and Florida, Indiana is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, most of which involve the virus’ more transmissible Delta variant.
The school districts’ actions make sense. The governor has left those choices to local districts, and has not imposed mask requirements or capacity restrictions statewide. Also, state Health Commissioner Kris Box has said Indiana has no plans for a vaccine mandate, because the more ideologically driven Indiana General Assembly in April barred local and state governmental units from requiring proof of vaccinations.
When Holcomb spoke Monday on the topic, a total of 1,452 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded throughout the state in the past week, according to the Indiana Department of Health, The Associated Press reported. On top of that, 80 teachers and 118 school support staffers also tested positive for the virus. Among all Hoosiers, hospitalizations have increased to levels not seen since February, when the distribution of vaccines was still in its early stages. Hospitalizations statewide totaled 1,462 on Sunday, up 25% from the previous week, and 368 of those COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units. By Tuesday, the hospitalizations had risen to 1,517.
Pure logic — devoid of ideological fervor — would compel those school districts to act in the best interests of those who walk their halls daily.
“I think the schools that are putting mask mandates into place are making a wise decision, when the facts warrant it,” Holcomb said Monday, adding, “I’m not surprised by the pushback, having lived through the last year and a half.”
HE ALSO URGED HOOSIERS to get vaccinated. Holcomb pointed out that all 137 new COVID-19 patients in ICU’s were unvaccinated. Every single one. Yet, only 45% of eligible residents have received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The governor channeled Franklin Roosevelt in appealing for more vaccinations — a process stymied by politics and misinformation on social media platforms.
“I will go as far as to say, the only thing to fear about the vaccine is fear itself,” Holcomb said. “The numbers prove that it works.” On Wednesday, he also announced the formation of a public health commission to study healthcare needs and bolster local health departments across the state.
Holcomb’s stance should encourage communities like Vigo County, where 53 new cases were reported Tuesday and rate of positive tests hit 22%. Last week, the Vigo County School Board approved the Vigo County School Corp.’s reopening plan, which included a requirement of face masks indoors for grades PreK through 6, and for masking in some situations indoors for grades 7 through 12. The plan will be reviewed every two weeks. That modest plan also drew pushback, just like the more stringent school masking protocols elsewhere.
Holcomb’s support bolsters local efforts to carry out a new school year for kids, with fewer of the interruptions faced in the previous school year. It will be safer and closer to normal for those children.
Terre Haute Tribune-Star. Aug. 20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.