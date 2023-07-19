Indiana is one of just four states without a hate crime law, and that might partially explain why groups and individuals feel more comfortable spewing racism and extremist rhetoric these days.
Recent reporting from CNHI’s Carson Gerber unveils that not only are incidents of hate on the rise in Indiana, they’re also becoming more mainstream in politics and society.
“We’re seeing politicians say things that would previously have disqualified them from office now giving them a five-to-10-point jump in the polls,” David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, told Gerber.
ACCORDING TO THE LEAGUE, reported occurrences of antisemitism and white supremacy nearly doubled in Indiana in 2022. Such statistics should alarm all of us, especially elected officials who should prioritize decency, respect and the safety of all Hoosiers.
From the Patriot Front marching in Indianapolis to individuals posting threats against Pride events in Corydon, hatred is becoming all-too-common in big cities and small communities. The ideological beliefs held by some of these groups tie into the worst of the worst in humankind’s history including Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan. There should be no place for such rhetoric in our state.
After making important strides in the quest for equality, the LGBTQ+ community has again become a prime target for hate groups. Undoubtedly the attacks on our schools and the Republican majority’s obsession with transgenderism are furthering the divide.
While our legislators didn’t find the time during the last session to pass a meaningful law against hate crimes, the GOP supermajority outlawed gender-affirming care and provided avenues for parents to have books banned from public school libraries.
The state’s attorney general pens a letter to Target about a Pride campaign, yet hasn’t dedicated any ink to calling out groups like Purple for Parents of Indiana and Moms for Liberty.
SUCH GROUPS DEFEND their actions, which include labeling Pride events as “perversion” and protesting against racially inclusive educational materials, by alleging they’re protecting their kids. But in doing so, they’re furthering the hate against some of the most marginalized individuals in our state. That’s not protecting children, it’s using them as an excuse to further prejudice. Just as kids will learn about our history if they’re taught it, they’ll also absorb hate if that’s the lesson they’re taught.
Many of our state legislators spoke about their love of human life when voting to restrict abortion. But human life is about much more than birth. It’s also about taking a stand when one group of individuals threatens another. It’s about speaking out against hateful rhetoric before words push someone to violence.
Hate is like a cockroach. If you don’t squash it immediately, it will soon spread into a much bigger problem. We have a problem in Indiana, and our lawmakers should step on it by passing a hate crime law before the situation gets worse.
The News and Tribune, Jeffersonville