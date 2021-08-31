If the delta variant wasn't enough to spoil the collective mood, now we learn our hot dogs are killing us. An article published last week in the journal Nature Food by researchers at the University of Michigan reports that a hot dog reduces the typical lifespan by 35 minutes, 24 seconds.
No amount of ketchup can save you, either; a packet of condiments shaves off 11 seconds.
A deeper dive into the study, which held up 5,800 kinds of food to the light, induces even more indigestion. A serving of soda cuts your time upon the Earth by more than 8 minutes, which is slightly worse than the time you’ll forfeit by eating a cheeseburger. And this morning's breakfast sandwich edged you 10 minutes, 48 seconds nearer to the next life.
THE WASHINGTON POST took this terrible news to Joey Chestnut, resident of the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield, who is dubbed “the greatest eater in history,” “an American hero” and a “national treasure” by the organization Major League Eating. At age 37, and 230 pounds, Chestnut reset the human hot dog eating record this past Fourth of July by scarfing down 76 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs (with buns) in 10 minutes.
The Post estimated Chestnut’s total hot dog intake over the past 16 years at 19,200, taking a year and nearly four months off his life. Chestnut was sanguine about it; after all, a guy who eats that many hot dogs isn't flapped by much. “There are so many other things to a person’s health than their worst eating habits,” he told the Post.
FORTUNATELY, SOME FOODS extend your lifespan, according to the research led by Katerina S. Stylianou. A serving of fruits buys you nearly 12 minutes, while nuts and seeds get you more than 25 extra minutes. A peanut butter and jelly sandwich nearly makes up for that hot dog at 33 minutes, 6 seconds.
The point of the study wasn’t to be reductive about nutrition. It compared health consequences of food choices with the environmental impact of producing them, and identified ones that are bad for people and the planet. Processed meats, such as hot dogs, are among the worst. In the “green zone” are vegetables, fruits and whole grains.
Chestnut, incidentally, is covering his bases. While the study was silent on the life-extending qualities of asparagus, he can pack that away faster than anyone. He set the record eating 12 pounds, 8.75 ounces of asparagus, albeit deep fried, in 10 unforgettable minutes at the Stockton Asparagus Festival in April 2014.
— The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Massachusetts, Aug. 25
