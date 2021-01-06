Our mental health took a beating in 2020.
A Boston University School of Public Health report shows almost 30 percent of Americans had depression symptoms as early as a month after the pandemic started, tripling the normal rate.
So, it’s all the more important to count our silver linings of the past year, but also look to the New Year with great hope of better times to come.
THE BIGGEST POSITIVE now comes with the introduction of the coronavirus vaccine. And while there appear to be some problems with distribution, those can be overcome and should not cast a shadow on the fact that the coronavirus situation is getting better every day.
Every day more and more people are protected from getting COVID. Every day, people are recovering with new medicines. Every day our immunity is growing.
While COVID dominated our attention in 2020, it’s important to remember the great things that were accomplished and what will come to fruition in the Mankato region.
We made big inroads into our homeless problems with collaboration and the work of volunteers and groups that now provide 24-hour shelter for homeless during the harsh Minnesota winter.
Along those lines, we’ve expanded our affordable housing stock with the approval in December of two new apartment buildings for a total of 90 units of affordable housing near downtown and MSU. These projects totaling $23million will allow hard-working people to get a one bedroom apartment for about $600 a month, a far cry below standard rates sometimes 50 percent higher.
We can also look forward to the gradual re-introduction of students to our schools and universities. Studies have shown distance learning has been hard on young people not only academically but also emotionally. While we will still need to protect our teachers and staff, precautions will be in place to do just that.
WE CAN ALSO ANTICIPATE that racial upheaval will go through a phase that is less about violence — with any luck — and more about understanding. Thousands of conversations are taking place across the country on how we can have public safety and racial justice.
We can take heart in the fact that a divisive national election is over and again may help create more understanding between Americans on different sides of the social order.
So be positive about 2021. Visualize the best: A Twins ballgame on a warm summer evening with a cold beer. A day at the beach, the park or with family and friends celebrating the Fourth of July. Parades, smiles, sunrises.
Don’t worry. Be Happy, New Year.
Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota
