Legislative sessions are often hard to watch and confusing to evaluate.
The last-minute nature of many of the most consequential bills to pass make it difficult to ascertain just what happened, why and how it will affect Hoosiers.
It has taken a while for the dust to settle on the recent General Assembly, but despite declarations by partisans that it was either the greatest or worst session of all time, the results remain murky and the potential long-term impact unclear.
Did positive actions occur that will help advance the state? You bet.
Did laws get passed that go against principles of democracy and serve only the few and the powerful? Indeed they did.
Did some things occur that would make respectable Hoosiers hide their faces when going out in public? The ugliness, indeed, was palpable.
HIGH POINTS WERE REACHED in measures that directly help people who need it most. Among those areas that received substantial funding increases are services related to mental health and public health. The state’s new budget will provide $100 million to expand mental health resources in the next two years. In the arena of public health, a law was passed to focus greater attention on prevention of health problems rather than treatment in hopes of improving Indiana’s poor national health rankings.
This new investment in mental and public health may not be enough to adequately confront related issues. But it is a start. And it should be noted that the legislature passed, for the first time in three decades, an expansion in eligibility requirements for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — TANF. The expansion gives low-income Hoosiers greater access to short-term government financial help.
Lawmakers could have been satisfied with those accomplishments and called it a day. But they didn’t. Instead, they stumbled and bumbled into culture war issues, passing a worrisome array of new laws aimed at such causes as voter suppression, banning books from school libraries, expanding taxpayer funding for private schools while refusing to hold those private schools to the same standards as public schools, and banning gender-affirming care to minors, effectively taking the health-care decisions for children away from parents.
ISSUES RELATED to transgender youth had Republican legislators riled up this session as they scratched their chronic itch to solve problems that don’t exist.
Even those items didn’t match the nonsense of the session’s waning hours. Without hearings or discussion, the Republican-dominated legislature passed massive pay raises for statewide officials to take effect in 2025.
They also slipped in a provision to make confidential any informal advisory opinions by the inspector general to any current, former or prospective state employees. And they made it retroactive. That gem came about to shield Attorney General Todd Rokita from scrutiny of an IG opinion over his efforts to remain an employee of a private firm as he was serving in statewide office.
Both actions reek of disrespect for the principle of open government. Any responsible lawmaker should be concerned that such legislative mischief will cloud claims they make about positive results of the session.
In all, the session was a mishmash of activities, some more public spirited than others. Hoosiers would be better served if elected legislators kept attention focused more on their constituents’ needs and less on divisive maneuvers that serve only partisan interests or themselves.
-Tribune-Star, Terre Haute