Some jokes go over like a lead balloon but rarely fall so flat as to prompt a SWAT team to storm the joke-teller’s house to make an arrest.
But that’s exactly what happened to Waylon Bailey, a resident of Rapides Parish in Louisiana.
He thought the world could use a little gallows humor levity during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic — March 2020. So he made a Facebook post indicating the powers that be were overreacting to the threat.
His intent was to compare the pandemic to the zombie apocalypse from “World War Z,” a 2013 movie starring Brad Pitt.
It read as follows:
“SHARE SHARE SHARE!!!! JUST IN: RAPIDES PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE HAVE ISSUED THE ORDER, IF DEPUTIES COME INTO CONTACT WITH ‘THE INFECTED’ SHOOT ON SIGHT….Lord have mercy on us all. #Covid9teen #weneedyoubradpitt.”
IT’S HARD TO KNOW how the ordinary person would interpret that admonition — confusion, disgust, laughter.
But common-sense challenged officials at the sheriffs office responded by sending a dozen full armed and equipped SWAT team officers to arrest Bailey for making a “terrorist threat.”
What were they thinking? Perhaps the better question is whether they were thinking at all.
The local prosecutor knew better than to make a mountain out of this molehill. He refused to prosecute.
Bailey then filed a lawsuit alleging a breach of his constitutional rights, only to watch a federal trial judge dismiss his claim on the grounds that the responsible officials enjoyed qualified immunity.
If that’s not bad enough, the judge concluded — incredibly — that Bailey’s arrest was warranted because he “may very well intended to incite lawless action.”
Last week, a federal appeals court panel reversed the dismissal and stated the obvious.
The three-judge panel said there were “no facts that would lead a reasonable person to believe that Bailey’s post caused sustained fear. No members of the public expressed any type of concern. Even if the post was taken seriously, it is too general and contingent to be a specific threat.”
A simple reading of part of Bailey’s message — “weneedyouBradPitt” — should have made that clear.
“The post did not direct any person or group to take any unlawful action immediately or in the near future. ... at worst, his post was a joke in poor taste, but it cannot be read as intentionally directed to incitement,” the appeals court stated.
NEWS ACCOUNTS OF the appeals court ruling have characterized the decision as another victory for free speech — effectively the right to tell a joke.
If so, it’s a victory that comes at great cost — traumatic arrest, adverse publicity, years of litigation. What this whole affair demonstrates is the absence of reason on the part of some of those with too much power.
It seems clear that Bailey will win his lawsuit — if it goes to trial. He’ll probably be offered a generous out-of-court settlement that will come at taxpayer expense.
His constitutional rights were not just violated — arrest and jailing without probable cause — but smashed flatter than a pancake. Circumstances, perhaps, could have been worse, but not by much.
Champaign (Illinois) News Gazette, Aug. 30