The opioid settlements Native American tribes reached with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s three largest drug distribution companies are worth more than a half-billion dollars; the $590 million will go a long way toward healing the damage the opioid epidemic has caused Native Americans.
The opioid sales that created an economic boom for drug manufacturers and distributors landed like a bomb on many communities. Tribes have been hard-hit by the overprescribing of opioids and the ease of access to opioids sold on the streets. The death toll has been devastating. A study cited in the settlement found that Native Americans have experienced the highest per capita rate of opioid overdose of any group in the country.
THE SETTLEMENT CAN FUND services to help those recovering from addiction, to heal the emotional, physical and financial damage and to help families shattered by loss and trauma.
All federally recognized tribes in the U.S. will be able to participate in the settlements, even if they didn’t sue over opioids. More than 400 tribes and intertribal organizations representing about 80% of tribal citizens have sued over opioids.
Under the deal, each tribe could decide whether to participate but would be required to use the money to deal with the opioid epidemic. The deal would take effect when 95% of the tribes with lawsuits against the companies agree to the settlement, said Tara Sutton, a lawyer whose firm is representing 28 tribes.
Settlements are also in the works between tribes and other companies involved in opioids.
Of course, a trial would offer satisfaction in a way that a settlement cannot and would require more disclosure of the actions and communications within these companies as the crisis blew up and they were raking in cash. But help is needed now; too many are suffering and too many are dying.
TRIBES CAN USE these funds to save lives, to start mending the torn fabric of member’s families and communities.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the “tribal settlement against Johnson and Johnson includes funding to address the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation — a crisis that has disproportionately affected our Cherokee people. We will use these funds to expand our mental health treatment and related services so that our citizens can begin to recover.”
There will be more to come; other suits are ongoing. The tribal settlements are part of about $40 billion worth of settlements, penalties and fines rung up so far by companies over their role in opioids.
Much damage has been done by prescription drugs such as OxyContin and by illicit drugs such as heroin and fentanyl; this settlement provides an opportunity to repair some of it.
The Joplin Globe, Joplin, Missouri
