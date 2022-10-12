We are often naïve in thinking a fire would never happen to our home or business, when if fact, they happen more often than we may believe.
In 2019, a fire department responded to a fire on average every 24 seconds in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association. A home fire was reported every 93 seconds. A home fire death happened every three hours and 10 minutes. A home fire injury occurred every 43 minutes.
There were 361,500 residential structure fires in 2019.
THAT’S WHY the National Fire Protection Association is observing Fire Prevention Week Sunday through Saturday, with the campaign “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
The Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire shared the following tips to help stay safe during a fire:
• A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911 and stay out.
• A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
• All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
• Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
• Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
FOR MORE INFORMATION on Fire Prevention Week programs and activities, contact your local fire department. For information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
The Dalton (Georgia) Daily Citizen, Oct. 8