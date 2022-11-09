The murders of Carroll County teenagers Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, changed two families’ lives forever and rattled the Delphi community more than five years ago.
Online sleuths and social media groups dedicated to the cases spent hundreds of hours analyzing the limited amount evidence released to the public, including two sketches of a suspect, a video and two audio recordings.
Two happy, fun-loving girls were taken from this world and there were no answers as to who could do this and why.
POLICE BELIEVE they answered one of those questions when they announced the arrest of Richard M. Allen, 50, on Halloween day.
The families of the victims can finally begin to get closure, but the reveal he was a Delphi native living within walking distance of the area the girls’ bodies were found adds new questions.
For years the alleged suspect lived with daily reminders of the mystery surrounding the girls. Social media groups have pointed out photos of Allen on social media with one of the police sketches of the suspect in the background.
Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, told reporters on Monday that Allen once processed photos for the family at the CVS store in Delphi where Allen worked. He didn’t charge them for the photos, she added.
THE FAMILIES ALWAYS KNEW that the suspect could have been “living right amongst us, hiding in plain sight,” said Libby’s grandfather, Mike Patty. “That’s why we never stopped searching anywhere, because we didn’t know where he was.”
The main question left to answer is: Why? What drove this man to allegedly commit these crimes? Hopefully for the community, and especially the families, those answers come out in the trial expected to begin in March.
Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Nov. 5