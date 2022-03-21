Exposure to lead in drinking water can lead to juvenile delinquency.
That statement, while a sensational attention-grabber, isn’t far-fetched.
A recent Indiana University study compared exposure to lead in drinking water from private wells during early childhood with an increased risk of delinquency reports among teenagers.
RESEARCHERS ANALYZED a 20-year set of data focusing on children who get their water from private wells before age 6. They had higher blood lead levels. The blood lead measurements were examined for 13,580 children. Then, they compared reported juvenile delinquency records.
There was a 21% higher risk of being reported for any delinquency after age 14, and a 38% increased risk of having a record for a serious complaint, such as felony property or weapons offenses and misdemeanor assault.
The author of the study, Jackie MacDonald Gibson, a researcher at the IU School of Public Health at Bloomington, said lead exposure early in life has been linked to lower IQ, reduced lifetime earnings and an increased risk for behavioral problems and criminal activity.
This all emphasizes the need to recognize risks to children. It is also a call to ensure children have access to clean drinking water.
AS IT TURNS OUT, state Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, was thinking along the same lines. Newborns in Indiana are screened for more than 50 health disorders. Barrett, a retired surgeon, authored a bill that added one more screening.
After years of troubling reports of lead poisoning, Barrett’s initiative was welcome.
Currently, all Medicaid-eligible children up to age 6 are required to be tested for lead poisoning. Barrett’s bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb, establishes a five-year screening program for all Hoosier children.
Though the screening is voluntary, parents need to recognize how critical this testing will be. If undetected, lead can damage the brain and nervous system.
Lead is particularly harmful to children because a child’s growing body can absorb lead more quickly than adults. Long-term exposure can become toxic.
And as seen in the IU study, it can also affect a child’s social growth.
Lead poisoning is preventable. Hoosiers with private well water should have it tested for lead. Taps should be flushed for a few minutes before using water. And household water filters can be effective if they are regularly maintained.
It is heartening to have an Indiana University study and the General Assembly take different paths to arrive at the same laudable purpose — to protect Indiana youth.
