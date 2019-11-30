State Rep. Matt Lehman welcomed about 500 people to the Early Learning Summit at Purdue University Fort Wayne this month. More than 350 people were on campus and dozens more watched by video feed from across the state to hear the economic development case for investing in high-quality child care.
Lehman, a Berne Republican, told educators and business leaders gathered for the summit that he was excited to see the interest in the issue and that he looked forward to hearing participants’ input on early learning.
And then he left — before an unsettling assessment of how a lack of child care resources affects the Indiana economy.
THAT’S UNFORTUNATE, because the statewide conference offered information Indiana’s leaders and policymakers need to hear. After boasting of the state’s economic strength, the House majority leader missed hearing a compelling case for why Indiana must step up:
• The state’s employers bear $1.8 billion a year in costs related to employee absences or turnover. The cost is related to the lack of access to child care and early learning resources. In this region alone, the cost is about $200 million a year, according to John Sampson, president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
• Of the 506,000 children age 5 and younger in Indiana, 64% live in households where all adults are employed.
• The average annual cost of high-quality early childhood programs is $7,903 a year — similar to a year’s tuition at Ball State University.
To their credit, other northeast Indiana lawmakers attended the session. Sens. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, and Andy Zay, R-Huntington, and House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, heard the important message. What they learned should surely inform their legislative work.
Jim Spurlino, president and owner of Spurlino Materials, a construction materials company based in southwest Ohio, told summit participants he became an advocate for early childhood investment after a workforce development council he served on came to the conclusion that a skilled labor force required starting with children in their earliest years.
“We were finding that kindergarten readiness was predicting our third-grade reading skills pretty perfectly,” Spurlino said. “So why weren’t the kids ready to enter kindergarten? Because we haven’t spent the time, the resources and the investment in the early years.”
“What we’re talking about is producing children who are happy and healthy and productive, and also hopefully talking about spending less money on things like special education and grade-repeating and recidivism, welfare and WIC and SNAP and TANF,” he said. “All of those things come into play and those are all these reasons why this is not just a science issue, it’s a dollar issue.”
SPURLINO, A MEMBER of ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood, said he and other business leaders became frustrated with Ohio’s rate of progress in early learning.
“A group of us came together and decided we are going to name a single entity to lead this and we’re going to make sure this is the voice and the place you go to for information,” he said. “We found the support; we found it in foundations, in high net-worth individuals, in corporations. ... We found the right opportunity.”
The group organized in time to have a voice in Ohio’s last gubernatorial election, securing a pledge for greater investment in early childhood programs.
In an interview, Spurlino said lobbying by business leaders was key.
“Right or wrong, sometimes it takes those who employ the most people — in Ohio, for instance, we have the Ohio Business Roundtable — In spite of it being a message (elected officials) have or should have heard many times before, sometimes it takes the business community. This isn’t always true, but business owners tend to be the largest contributors to political campaigns, and maybe that’s how you get someone’s ears, as well.”
Indiana’s first early learning commission was dissolved in 2004, leaving the state more than a decade behind where it should be today. Too many elected officials have ignored the value of investing in early learning to reap benefits in workforce development. Hoosier business leaders should follow Ohio’s lead to make the state’s leaders listen.
The Journal Gazette, Fort Wayne
