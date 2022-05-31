It’s that time of year again, when road crews are out in force and construction projects are often encountered on local, state and federal roadways.
Because these are situations that can tax even the most experienced motorists, it isn’t a bad idea to review some basic safety protocols that can save lives.
PROVIDED BY THE WEB educational site Traffic School, here are a handful of suggestions motorists should keep in mind when approaching and/or driving through construction areas:
• Increase your following distance
Any time you enter a construction zone, it’s important to increase your following distance between other cars. Ideally, you should have between two and three car lengths between you and the car in front of you, which will give you adequate time to stop if you need to.
• Never assume workers aren’t present
A lot of times, you’ll see signs for a reduced speed limit through a construction zone; in some cases, the posted speed may be even lower if workers are present. Even if you don’t see any obvious construction workers, it’s still imperative that you obey the posted speed limit signs. Never assume that just because you don’t see workers right now, that they won’t be working a little ways up the road.
• Follow instructions from flaggers
Sometimes, flaggers will be posted in construction zones (especially in residential areas) to help direct traffic around the work area. Usually, if this is the case, there will be signs posted that read “flagger ahead” or something similar. Make sure you are on the lookout.
ALWAYS OBEY instructions from flaggers, and assume that their instructions overrule any other traffic signs or signals. Their directions might not align with normal traffic patterns, so be prepared.
• Minimize your distractions
Distraction-free driving is always important, but this is especially important when you’re driving in a construction zone, where it’s imperative that you’re on high alert.
• Merge promptly at lane closures
One of the most common causes of accidents and road rage in construction zones is that of lane closures. When you see a sign posted for an upcoming lane closure, be sure to merge as soon as safely possible.
Driving in construction zones is challenging for anyone. Do everything you can to improve the flow of traffic while exercising due care and caution.
The Mining Journal, Marquette, Michigan