Besides filing dozens of losing court challenges over the outcome of the election, the Trump administration is also trying to get the Supreme Court to counter history and the Constitution by excluding people living in the country illegally from being counted in the census.
Trump’s team argued recently that those here illegally should not be included in the count. The census numbers are important because they decide how federal funding is divvied up between the states and the numbers are used to determine how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The reason the administration and many Republicans want to exclude undocumented immigrants is to gain more power in the House.
STATES LIKE NEW YORK, California, Florida and Texas have the largest number of undocumented immigrants, many of whom are in high demand as farm workers. Many rural, and largely Republican states, have few unauthorized immigrants. So excluding undocumented immigrants would take more House seats away from Democrat strongholds like California and shift them to rural and Republican states.
But the history of the census has been to not just count American citizens but to count every person living in each state.
Article 1 of the Constitution and the 14th Amendment say House seats are to be determined by “the whole number” of persons in each state — not just American citizens.
For 230 years, since the first census in 1790, noncitizens have been counted in every census and the numbers used in determining House seats.
Beyond the administration trying to upend the Constitution and history, there is the problem that there is no true count of how many non-citizens are in each state. Many estimates put the number of unauthorized immigrants in the country at about 11 million. If the administration were to prevail, they would just be using politically motivated guesses at how many noncitizens are in each state and then remove those numbers from the census.
THE JUSTICES WERE skeptical of the administration’s arguments. But questions from some of the conservative justices suggested they could try to push off any decision until later, if ever.
Indeed, when the Biden administration comes to office, the whole question will become moot. But the justices would still be wise to settle the question and rule that the Constitution and history clearly backs counting every person in the country.
If they fail to rule, they would only leave open the possibility that future administrations would again attempt to cook the census numbers to their benefit.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota, Dec. 8
