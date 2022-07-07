Where have you gone, William Ruckelshaus?
Political ideologies have pulled the nation’s policies far from the late Hoosier conservative’s prudent, necessary approach to care for the environment.
Disappointing actions by the U.S. Supreme Court and Indiana’s attorney general this summer exemplify the distance America has strayed from its environmental responsibilities. Vanishing in the country’s rear-view mirror are the days when Ruckelshaus helped mold Indiana’s initial air-pollution control policies, and when he organized and led the newly established U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
This week’s Supreme Court ruling, sought by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and officials in 18 other Republican-controlled states, serves the interests of the coal industry and the Grand Old Party’s 21st-century campaign strategy of climate-change denialism. It bolsters a diminishing energy technology.
IT LEAVES BEHIND the rest of Americans — those supporting the ongoing transition to renewable energy sources, those concerned about the worsening effects of climate change, and those of the youngest generations destined to inherit the end-results of their elders’ shortsighted decisions.
The court’s Republican-appointed justices ruled 6-3 that the nation’s centerpiece pollution-fighting law — the Clean Air Act of 1970 — does not give the EPA broad authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. Those emissions account for nearly 30% of the country’s carbon dioxide output, The Associated Press reported. And most of those plants use coal.
In the court’s view, the landmark federal anti-pollution law does not empower the EPA to control carbon dioxide emissions as a means to force a national transition from fossil-fuel-generated electricity toward renewable sources. Now, that will be up to Congress, the court concluded.
THE CHANCES of the deeply polarized Congress adopting meaningful environmental legislation are bleak. As Northern Illinois University climate scientist Victor Gensini told The AP, the Supreme Court is “essentially leaving the decision to regulate carbon dioxide and other gases to those in Congress that may not have the best interest of the planet in mind.” That is mostly because of the delusional climate-change denials of the present-day Republican Party.
Ruckelshaus, the Hoosier Republican who helped shape Indiana’s environmental policies in the 1960s and served as EPA director under Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, likely would be drummed out of the GOP of the 2020s. Ruckelshaus also would not be a darling of today’s most aggressive environmentalists. His pragmatism drew criticism and praise from all sides in the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, and continues to do so from modern-day historians.
GOD HEAVENS, the country needs such leaders now.
Ruckelshaus, who died in 2019, was a genuine conservationist and lifelong conservative, a nearly extinct human species in 2022.
As Nixon’s EPA director, Ruckelshaus oversaw the banning of DDT in American agriculture, battled irresponsible manufacturers that polluted waterways and forced cities to stop dumping sewage into U.S. waterways. It transformed the U.S. from a nation with burning rivers, disappearing bald eagles (our national symbol) and lung-wounding air quality into a safer, cleaner place. Congress gave Ruckelshaus the primary tool to accomplish those changes, approving the Clean Air Act in 1970 with zero opposing votes in the Senate and only one in the House.
As Ruckelshaus wrote in 1990, “Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites.”
Such restraint has been weakened by the Supreme Court decision. The goal, endorsed by President Joe Biden’s administration, of reducing the nation’s carbon emissions by half by 2100 now becomes more difficult. A dwindling portion of the country may cheer that reality. A growing segment of the rest of America is rightly worried, but must redouble efforts to elect public servants like Bill Ruckelshaus.
The Tribune Star, Terre Haute