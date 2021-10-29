KENDALLVILLE [mdash] Mary Louise (Troyer) Neff, a long-time resident of LaGrange County, passed away Oct. 24, 2021, at the Orchard Point Health Campus in Kendallville. Mary was 96 years old. She was born at home Jan. 21, 1925, to Jerry and Orpha Troyer. Mary married Vernon Neff on March 4, 1…