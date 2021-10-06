Facebook executives have grown accustomed to criticism and having to testify to Congress, all while knowing they can and will continue to do what they want without consequence.
But Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his $1 trillion company appear more defensive and on edge recently amid a flurry of scandals and accusations. Now it’s time the government actually takes meaningful action to rein in threats posed by the social media giant.
ZUCKERBERG’S MOOD, no doubt, didn’t get any better after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went dark Monday. The three Facebook services did not say why the widespread 6-hour plus outages happened.
A former Facebook data scientist revealed on “60 Minutes” Sunday that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, Facebook chose its own interests. Frances Haugen had earlier filed a complaint with federal law enforcement claiming the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation.
Haugen, who worked at Google and Pinterest before joining Facebook in 2019, said Facebook prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump last year, alleging that contributed to the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.
The company also dissolved a department that was supposed to focus on civic integrity.
Haugen said Facebook allowed hate and lies regarding the election to spread because it kept people coming back to the platform.
The revelations come after The Wall Street Journal last month revealed Facebook’s internal research had concluded the social network’s algorithms helped foster political dissent and contributed to mental health and emotional problems among teens, especially girls.
Senators, including Amy Klobuchar, grilled Zuckerberg in August about revelations that Facebook terminated access to its platform for researchers connected to a nonpartisan and independent group focused on improving the transparency of online political advertising.
Meanwhile, conservative Republicans have argued Facebook censors their messages.
THE RESULT IS THAT the two parties, which can’t agree on much of anything, agree Facebook is abusing its oversized role in shaping the political and social landscape and is a true threat to the democratic process.
Facebook is a private company and has argued it doesn’t have reporters covering the news, it only transmits information posted by others.
But Facebook, whose successful advertising-generating platform helped eliminate many of the independent news organizations, has become the major purveyor of news — often false “news.”
The Federal Communications Commission has avoided trying to hold Facebook accountable in the way they regulate other broadcast stations that use public airwaves. It’s time Congress and the FCC realize Facebook is a publisher that should be held accountable for what they do.
The Free Press, Mankato, Minnesota
