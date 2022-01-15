Last week, the temperatures plummeted to a dangerous low. The Christian Center opened its doors to those with nowhere else to go to seek shelter from the deadly cold.
Later that day, two Herald Bulletin staffers visited a local homeless encampment. Though the sun was out, the temperature remained frigid as our staffers spoke with people huddled under blankets in tents or makeshift shelters constructed of plywood and old sheets of tin.
IT BECAME CLEAR that the word “homeless” wasn’t quite accurate, nor was the common moniker “tent city.” Some of the shelters in the area qualified as small cabins, complete with stovepipe chimneys.
They do indeed have a home. It is right here in our community. They are our neighbors. Some came from elsewhere, and some were born and raised right here. As to how they came to their current situation, well, there was a different story for each one of them.
We praise the efforts of The Christian Center in providing overnight shelter for those who need it most and encourage more efforts from local governments and private organizations to assist our neighbors in need.
THOSE NEIGHBORS of ours are still out there right now, trying to make it through another cold night.
The Christian Center seems to have taken to heart the words of Jesus, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Regardless of religious affiliation, we could use more of that attitude in our towns.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
