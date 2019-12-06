GOSHEN [mdash] Clark Earl Hamilton, 84, died Nov. 15, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Joyce; children, Scott, Heidi and Kimberly; and five grandchildren. A celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home. Visit www.rrefh.com.