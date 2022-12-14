Employees of the state of Indiana soon will be able to attend Ivy Tech Community College and pay no upfront costs, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday.
“This is an investment in our state employees that provides them with more flexibility to pursue education opportunities that ultimately contribute to a stronger workforce,” the governor said in a news release. “We are grateful for this partnership with Ivy Tech that will ease the up-front financial burden for our employees to enroll in courses.”
All Ivy Tech campuses, including Fort Wayne, are participating in the program. Employees of the state can earn associate degrees, short-term certificates and industry-specific certifications.
Under the agreement, state employees can take classes without paying tuition upfront, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported. Indiana will pay Ivy Tech directly — and at a discount of up to 5% — after an employee completes a class. Employees must pass the class with a grade of “C” or higher.
State government has lost hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic, the Capital Chronicle reported Friday. It currently has an overall turnover rate of 25%. Among its high performers, the rate is 10%. Tuition assistance and higher pay, a priority of Holcomb’s this legislative session, could help stabilize the workforce.
By providing help with tuition to its employees, the state of Indiana is making it easier for workers to pay for higher education. Let’s hope this move convinces more private companies to assist workers in learning the skills they need to advance their careers and better meet their employers’ goals.
