Torie Bowie’s athletic prowess was extraordinary, but the cause of her death is unfortunately all too common.
Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist for U.S. Track and Field, died in May due to complications from childbirth. The star sprinter’s death is another painful reminder of our country’s struggle to decrease maternal mortality, especially for Black women.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the maternal mortality rate for Black women in 2021 in the U.S. was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births. For white women, the rate was 26.6 per 100,000 live births. Black women were more than 2.6 times as likely to die during pregnancy or within 42 days after giving birth or terminating a pregnancy than their white counterparts. Those numbers are alarming.
BARRIERS TO ACCESSING HEALTH CARE is one of the main reasons cited for such a large gap. As is the case with many health-related issues, Black people continue to face social barriers that make it harder for them to get the care they need. And, as the maternal mortality rates show, the results are deadly. Black women are the most likely to die during pregnancy or soon after giving birth than any race.
Even when Black women go to the hospital or visit a doctor, racism can still be at play. An Indiana University report suggested that health care systems should implement more diversity, equity and inclusion training to combat discrimination, particularly as it pertains to lowering maternal death rates.
The IU report also calls for diversifying medical workforces so that they better represent the communities they serve. It’s a logical approach. A person residing in a rural community who needs mental health treatment is more likely to relate to a medical professional who understands the complexities of living in a rural environment. A Black woman with concerns about the child-birthing process is more likely to feel comfortable expressing her worries with a Black doctor or nurse.
IN INDIANA, finding such a medical professional for Black women is difficult. According to the IU report, in 2020 there were 508 white OB/GYNs in Indiana. There were just 64 Black OB/GYNs in the state.
It’s also important that we encourage Black youth to pursue paths in the medical field, and to take advantage of opportunities that exist.
Losing any woman to a preventable pregnancy issue is heartbreaking. The fact that it’s happening at a much higher rate to Black women is disturbing. Our state and federal lawmakers must address this issue with open eyes. From medical access to diversifying health care workforces, there are steps that should be taken to save lives.
The News and Tribune, Jeffersonville