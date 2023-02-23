Years ago, Joel Wieneke was appointed defense counsel to a boy who confessed to vandalizing a neighbor’s home.
Wieneke can’t recall the boy’s name, but he remembers the sobbing after the boy said he didn’t do it.
A police officer investigating the case had told the boy the department had tested blue paint found in a can at his house, and the “DNA” from the paint matched that thrown on the vandalized home.
“I don’t know if the officer actually found a can of paint at the kid’s home, but I know all of the rest of that story was a lie — paint doesn’t have DNA, and it would be highly unlikely for police to invest in some sort of chemical testing to investigate a vandalism case,” Wieneke, now the senior staff attorney with the Indiana Public Defender Council, told The Journal Gazette.
POLICE ARE ALLOWED TO LIE during interviews to induce confessions, as every true-crime enthusiast knows. But kids are especially easy targets of such deception, and an Indiana Senate bill seeks to protect Hoosier youth from the practice.
Authored by Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, Senate Bill 415 provides that any statement made by a juvenile younger than 18 during police interviews would be inadmissible in court if it was acquired through a known false assertion.
“It just makes the statements that are garnered from deception tactics inadmissible against the juvenile in court,” Pol told The Journal Gazette Wednesday. “But it doesn’t stop (police) from a situation in which maybe they are looking for somebody or they believe somebody’s injured, and they want to find that individual that they think the juvenile has information on.
“They can still use the deceptive tactics in that,” he said. “This is purely just to stop those tactics from being used against the juvenile in court later on, and in a juvenile delinquency hearing.”
According to the Innocence Project, young people are especially vulnerable to falsely confessing under the pressure of deception. That’s because the parts of the brain that are responsible for future planning, judgment and decision-making are not fully developed until their mid-20s.
“Through such tactics, the police will try to convince a person that denials are pointless, and confessing is the only option,” the Innocence Project reported last May. “Because youth are more susceptible to social influence, police may also present themselves as ‘friendly’ officers who want to help and will claim to show some leniency if they confess. This approach puts even more pressure on young people to falsely confess to a crime they didn’t commit.”
Indeed, Wieneke invited Hayley Cleary, an associate professor of criminal justice and public policy at Virginia Commonwealth University, to give his staff a seminar on the topic two years ago. She told them 42% of exonerations for juvenile offenders involved false confessions.
SINCE THE U.S. SUPREME COURT ruling in 1969’s Frazier v. Cupp, police deception has been sanctioned in interrogation rooms across the country.
In Indiana, police cannot ask children questions about their case until they have been able to talk to their parent or attorney to decide whether they want to answer the police questions. Yet Colorado, Illinois, Oregon, Utah and Washington have passed laws to begin to protect youth from deceptive interrogation tactics.
The nation’s laws prevent children from buying cigarettes or signing contracts — and for good reason: We know their psychological immaturity can lead them to make rash and self-destructive decisions.
Why then do we trust our youth to make good decisions during police interviews? It’s time for Indiana to follow the scientific evidence and stop treating kids like adults.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette, Feb. 17