It was evident by looking at the photo of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he pumped his fists in victory.
It was evident by the tweets that began Sunday afternoon celebrating the “vote heard round the world,” as one climate activist group stated.
And it was evident by the thumbs up given by President Joe Biden as he left Washington.
This was a clear win for Democrats as they fight to retain slim majorities in the House and Senate in the November election.
And it was a win that many of the bill’s supporters thought might never come.
TAKE JUSTIN GILLIS, a fellow at Harvard University’s Center for the Environment who is working on a book about energy transition. He reacted to the Senate’s action in a tweet Sunday night.
“Is the bill perfect?” he asked. “No, but it is a miracle.”
Just when all seemed lost after months of back and forth and unanimous opposition by Republicans, Senate Democrats passed the hard-fought Inflation Reduction Act late Sunday afternoon. The action sealed a big win for Biden.
The Senate’s action was also a win for average Americans who often voice frustration at the gridlock in Washington.
The sausage-making isn’t always pretty.
The bill’s passage on Sunday came after a vote-a-rama that had begun the day before with senators debating one amendment after another.
The final tally was 51-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
The $740 billion bill earmarks almost $400 billion for energy security and to battle climate change. It also limits out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2,000 a year, and it extends for three years the larger premium subsidies currently in place for lower and middle income Americans under the Affordable Care Act.
THE BILL, which was originally pitched as “Build Back Better,” is one-tenth of its original size in terms of spending. Still, climate activists see it as an important step not only for America but for the world. It represents the biggest federal commitment ever in the fight to protect the environment.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan grassroots climate organization, took to social media to urge the House to pass the bill quickly. So did the American Council on Renewable Energy.
“The finish line is now clearly within reach,” the group said Sunday via social media.
Democrats’ ability to get the measure through the Senate is something to be celebrated. The House is scheduled to return briefly from its summer break Friday to consider the bill and get it to Biden’s desk for approval.
For a lot of Americans, that action can’t come quickly enough.
Kokomo Tribune Editorial Board