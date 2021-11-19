Hoosiers will likely need to exercise greater patience in the year ahead.
Many of the Indiana businesses that have shortened their hours or days of operation may continue that practice through 2022. A growing number of firms, from eateries to pharmacies, are hanging the “Sorry, We’re Closed” signs more often during the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary reason is a lack of employees.
“That’s something we may have to live with,” Indiana University Kelley School of Business economist Kyle Anderson told the Tribune-Star recently.
IU’s Kelley School unveiled its annual year-ahead economic forecast on Friday, and its team of participating economists predicted that labor shortages will remain a “major concern” for businesses in 2022.
THE NATIONAL ECONOMY could average only 300,000 added jobs per month next year, according to the forecast. By contrast, the U.S. economy has been adding 450,000 jobs monthly for the past 12 months. Nonetheless, at 300,000 new jobs per month, America’s employment level should exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the forecasters said.
Still, the number of unfilled jobs will likely mean the limited hours of operation at many Hoosiers’ favorite businesses are here to stay for awhile.
About 60,000 Indiana workers left the labor force during the pandemic. Employment should grow at about 2% in 2022, with most of those gains coming in service-oriented businesses, the Kelley School economists projected.
The lack of employees has unexpectedly curtailed the economy’s recovery from the worst of the pandemic in 2020 and early 2021. The labor shortages have rippled through the economy, disrupting the supply of goods and services. The trucking industry is a prime example. Nearly 80,000 truckers are needed to fill the demand, but veteran drivers chose to retire or take early retirement, stalling the flow of deliveries.
In trucking and other industries, longtime workers may have chosen retirement over working during the pandemic because they already had enough resources to live on, or out of fear of getting infected by the coronavirus, Anderson explained. Some sectors of Indiana are particularly vulnerable to the situation.
“Part of it is just a retirement factor,” he said Friday, “and a lot of communities have an aging population. A lot of folks are in their 60s, and when the pandemic hit, they didn’t go back.”
Anderson added, “And those people are probably not coming back to the labor force.”
ANOTHER CAUSE of the labor shortage in Indiana is a lack of affordable child care, a vocation that itself has been hampered by the pandemic. Households with two adults may have been forced to keep one at home to care for young children. Anderson projects that some of those workers will return to the labor force.
In the meantime, be prepared to wait longer in line, or find another day to get a particular service or good.
There are ways to boost patience. The Mayo Clinic suggests stress-reduction courses, using breathing, stretching and awareness exercises, as well as meditation and yoga.
In a broader way, Indiana can bolster its labor force, and thus decrease the pressures that short-circuit patience, by getting more residents vaccinated against COVID-19. Millions of Americans are missing work because they have contracted the virus, or are caring for an infected loved one. Businesses are left short-staffed, as a result. The problem is common in Indiana, which ranks 41st in the rate of fully vaccinated residents, according Becker’s Hospital Review, based on CDC data.
“If more people got vaccinated, then that would be more beneficial to our economy,” Anderson said.
Meanwhile, shorter hours and longer lines will likely await Hoosiers for many months to come.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
