Indiana’s two U.S. senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, have been mostly quiet in the three weeks since Election Day. They have not mounted the same high horse of indignation as some of their Republican colleagues in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s defeat. There have been no wild claims of election stealing. No crazed fits of outrage about alleged ballot fraud, dead people voting or a rigged election.
Yet neither has publicly acknowledged the election results or congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president-elect Kamala Harris on their victory. When Young and Braun have made statements, they echo the tepid, party-line refrain about legal ballots being counted or the rule of law being upheld.
IT’S UNDERSTANDABLE that these Hoosier senators are treading lightly around Trump, supporting and defending him so as not to incite his ire while conspicuously avoiding the appearance of joining the chorus of unsubstantiated and false claims about widespread election fraud.
Trump still refuses to accept defeat. His claims that he is a victim of a rigged election has stoked rage and resentment among his ardent followers. More restrained Republicans, such as Young and Braun, find themselves in an awkward position. Perhaps even more awkward than most Hoosiers realize.
CARL BERNSTEIN, the investigative journalist of Watergate fame, reported on Twitter this week that there are 21 U.S. senators who privately express contempt for Trump and his behavior while remaining publicly silent. Among those on Bernstein’s list were Sens. Braun and Young.
Both have denied Bernstein’s reporting, which leaves it up to the reader to decide whether the report rings true or false. If true, the Hoosier senators would not be alone. A small but growing number of their GOP colleagues are publicly expressing similar thoughts about Trump.
Their personal feelings about Trump — whatever they may be — are irrelevant in the current political climate. What they should be willing to do, however, is stand up in defense of our democratic institutions and take the lead in tamping down political hostility toward the voting process and those who carry it out.
Acknowledging the results, congratulating the winners and expressing gratitude to poll workers and our stout election system is the only appropriate action at this point. No one is going to doubt either senator’s reputation as a red-state warrior simply because they do the right thing and encourage others to do the same.
Tribune-Star, Terre Haute
