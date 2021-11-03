November is National Adoption Month.
Children from across the state of Indiana are in need of caring families to adopt them.
The Indiana Adoption Program describes adoption, unlike foster care, as a permanent, social and legal process that creates a new family, giving adopted children the same rights and benefits as those who are born into a family. The program “is a statewide initiative to find loving, committed, safe, permanent families for children in foster care.”
MOST OF THE CHILDREN in need of adoption are in the state’s foster care program and have endured some form of abuse or neglect and because of that some may have medical, emotional and/or behavioral needs, according to the department.
“Most often, children enter the foster system because of abuse, neglect, or mental health or addiction problems in their original homes,” according to the AIP website. “As the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption found in their 2017 National Foster Care Adoption Attitudes Survey, 46% of Americans still ‘strongly agree’ with the misperception that children who enter foster care are ‘juvenile delinquents,’ but that is not the case. Children enter the foster care system through no fault of their own.”
There area literally hundreds of children across the state in need of a temporary or permanent home.
In many cases, when a child is available for adoption, parents have voluntarily surrendered parental rights, but in other cases, parental rights were terminated by the court system due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.
Some prospective parents shy away from foster adoption because of misunderstandings about the type of children in the system.
These are the most common misconceptions:
- All foster children are special needs. Special needs can mean anything from over age three to a race, ethnicity, or language that makes a child more difficult to place. Needing to be placed with a sibling group is considered a special need. A mental, physical, emotional, or medical disability certified by a licensed professional is a special need.
- All foster children carry “baggage.” All children need love, nurturing, patience, and stability. Children in the foster system may have scars from past experiences, but, when given the opportunity to thrive, they will.
ADOPTION IS A LONG PROCESS and requires a lot of pre-qualifying.
People interested can call 855-677-5437 for additional information.
More information on children needing an adoptive family can be found at www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/.
The right family, with the right child, at the right time can result in the most amazing outcomes.
The Pharos-Tribune, Logansport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.