LIGONIER [mdash] JoAnn E. Gemmill, 75, Ligonier, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, at home. She was born June 22, 1944, in Kendallville, to Dallas C. and Beulah Mae Herendeen. She married Robert Selby Gemmill on Feb. 10, 1961. She is survived by her husband, Robert Selby Gemmill, Ligonier; a so…