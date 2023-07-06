WARSAW — Cookies, stickers, a “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” a day of the year and a surprise celebration were just a few of the ways Max Poorman was honored at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts Thursday.
Poorman is the only person the Wagon Wheel has on record of having gone to shows every season since the theater opened in 1956. The 99-year-old has seen over 400 performances. On Wednesday Poorman will turn 100, so the executive director of the Wagon Wheel, Lakesha Green, decided they had to do something to celebrate.
Green wanted to honor Poorman to say thank you for his support. She had a small party last year during the intermission of a show, but she wanted this year to be bigger and better.
“There’s not too many people that you meet that are like Max Poorman,” she said.
Poorman found the Wagon Wheel theater by accident. The Illinois native had been in plays as a kid and was excited to see the show when stumbled upon it 67 years ago. He returned every season following, moving to Berne, then eventually New Haven where he resides now.
When the Wagon Wheel, then called the Wagon Wheel Playhouse, first opened, it was merely a tent with about 25 people. The scene shop and dressing room were set up in old chicken coops. While Poorman doesn’t remember the first show he saw, he recalled it being small, slowly growing over the years. Poorman said people only thought the theater would last about 10 years when it opened.
Today, the Wagon Wheel can hold up to 836 people, having six shows a summer with actors traveling from all over the United States, and there are over 600 employees.
Every time Poorman comes, he sits at the front of section four. He has been a subscriber and a director’s club member since the programs began. Poorman came with his wife every year until she passed, and he now visits with his eldest daughter, Arlene Emrick, who is his caretaker.
“They did things that most people don’t even think about doing and put it in a little town like Warsaw,” Poorman said. “It’s amazing.”
He couldn’t pick a favorite show over the years, but he thoroughly enjoyed the real rain that came down in Singing in the Rain and the excitement of Chicago.
Poorman said the key to living a long life is to keep coming to the Wagon Wheel.
“They can do things here that nobody else seems to be able to do, so I’ve been coming here since day one,” he said.
Like Poorman with the theater, Green found Poorman by chance. She said she joked about someone having been a guest of the theater since its opening, then she was introduced to Poorman at the Cinderella show last year. She said she fell in love with him when she first saw him.
“It’s moments like that in theater that you don’t have,” she said. “How many 100 year olds can say I’ve been in this place, I’ve helped support this organization since its inception.”
The celebration happened just before Poorman and his daughter went to see Margaritaville, so it came as a surprise. Green said he was shocked and initially thought it was for someone else.
Warsaw mayor Joseph Thallemer honored Poorman by giving him an official day, Max Poorman day. Green’s intern brought a cake out for him just before the show and he also received a signed copy of a Margaritaville poster.
“People deserve to be loved while they’re here, to smell their flowers, to smell their cookies, to eat all their cake while they’re here because a memory is just that,” Green said. “Before you become a memory, let’s make everlasting memories while you’re here.”
Green plans to commemorate him every year. She said the celebration is good for the community as well because it helps people see the growth and longevity of the Wagon Wheel and how special it is to Poorman and others in the area.
Ultimately, Green said it’s the people like Poorman that make the headaches and the hard days worth it.
“This is why we’re doing it, so it can stick around, the longevity and the sustainability of it,” she said. “It’s Max.”