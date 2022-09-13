SOUTH BEND — About five years ago, Oaklawn added an additional program to its already extensive addiction recovery service.
“Instead of just having access to therapy, to group therapy, to psychiatry, we wanted to add another level of support,” Tarman said.
Peer recovery coaches are mentors who have struggled with addiction themselves and are ready to support others on their journey.
“Most of the time when people start coming to recovery, they’re really in initial stages of detox. They’re trying to figure out if recovery is for them because there are a lot of challenges they might be facing and a peer coach is somebody who says ‘I’ve been in the same boat you have. Look at me now - I’ve done it. You can do it. We’re here for you.’”
Brooke Hershberger is one of just three in Elkhart County. A former addict herself, she can relate first hand to the experiences of her clients.
“I just kind of gave up, for quite a long time,” Hershberger said. “When it started to not be fun anymore, which doesn’t take very long, I was trying to figure out how I was going to get clean, I wanted to get sober but I didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have recovery coaches, we didn’t have outlets.”
She continued to get in trouble and was given outpatient classes, which never helped.
”I knew I was going to do whatever I needed to do to make myself feel better, because the guilt and the shame was horrendous,” she said. “It was desperation, and not necessarily to get high, but to numb. Anything to numb. I remember one of the last times I had committed a crime like that, I went to do the exchange and I was so numb I just sat in the car and I was crying. I was exhausted. I was over it. I was desperate for help and I didn’t know what to do.”
She was arrested late in 2019 with a rap sheet including five counts of burglary ranging from Dec. 2018 through March 2019 and numerous thefts.
“It doesn’t take that long into your addiction to figure it out. I knew it was a problem when I started losing jobs, when I lost my kids. That was only a couple months into it. I knew something was wrong. I did not know how to fix it… It’s like that demon in your head. It’s horrible.”
A former nurse, Hershberger knew the risks of drug usage from a medical standpoint, but it didn’t stop her from getting started and it didn’t stop her from losing her nursing license.
“Meth will take your dopamine and just run it into the ground,” she explained. “You’re not producing any dopamine… My moods were just so crazy, all over the board and that’s because I was using meth and I’m going up and I’m going down.”
Even before she went to jail, Hershberger knew she wanted to quit. When she went to jail, she knew it was finally her chance. She was held in the county jail for a year and two weeks.
“It gave me a lot of time to think,” she said. “I started doing classes in there. I took every opportunity I could in there to better myself, to actually listen and figure out what I wanted to do… A lot of healing took place in there. ”
She was the first Level 5 felony to plead into drug court, two days after they raised the limit from Level 6 felonies.
“Addiction does not choose. It does not care if you’re a nurse, or a doctor, or a lawyer, it doesn’t care. One thing that I always keep in the back of my head is I am one decision away from being right back in that place, and pretty much we’re all in that position. One person that I hang out with even for 10 minutes can totally change my life back to what it was and I’m not going there.”
Failing drug court wasn’t an option for Hershberger. She knew if she failed, she’d serve 10 years in prison.
Immediately after being released from drug court that day, Hershberger made her way to the Upper Room Recovery Community, a South Bend transitional sober living program through Oaklawn.
There, a roommate was talking about the peer recovery coach class. Her own peer recovery coach was Jason Pensky.
“It’s somebody you can call when things aren’t going right for any reason and say I need help or I need to talk this through. Jason was probably one of the biggest assets for me.”
She eventually started asking questions about the classes at Oaklawn and found out that her life coach through the Center for Community Justice while at the jail, Brandi House, was the trainer of the peer mentor program.
“It was kind of like fate, almost,” she said.
In March, after her cases finally closed, she was hired onto Oaklawn’s staff as a peer recovery coach to do for others what Pensky had done for her.
She also works at the Recovery Cafe, 1135 Middlebury St., Elkhart, a drop-in support center for addiction services, which is open from 10 a.m. - noon Tuesdays and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Thursdays. They help folks to learn about and get signed up for a variety of support services from food stamps to in-patient care to insurance navigation. They offer snacks, bus passes, and other services, too.
“It’s fun to watch somebody have a light bulb go off, or they’re really enthusiastic like ‘Man, I’m struggling with this right now but I want this so bad. Please help me.’ Those are the people that I like.”
Peer coaches are on-call 24/7 to help in any way needed.
The idea of peer coaches became popular in the late 2000s. In 2017, Oaklawn was able to start its program with a grant.
“We can see through recovery how (it helps) when you had things into recovery (programming.),” Tarman said. Stacking multiple services increases the likelihood of success for each person.
“There’s so much involved with substance abuse,” Tarman said. “It’s not just choosing not to do the substance. Your body is physically addicted to this drug. There’s the cravings, your brain is used to operating with that chemical balance. It is very painful physically to just live in recovery.”
Tarman admitted that often it takes a minimum of fix or six times for an individual to be successful.
Most people that come to Oaklawn have Medicaid or private insurance that will help to cover the cost of services, but in the unique case of addiction services, many clients do not. As a result, many peer coach positions aren’t covered by their client’s insurance, and some aren’t covered even when the client does have insurance. Oaklawn must do fundraising to help support the program and keep the cost low.
“There’s so much guilt and shame, and that guilt and shame leads to using again,” Tarman said. “It’s just this vicious cycle until that cycle can be broken and it takes more than one thing to break that cycle.”
To support the position of peer recovery coach at Oaklawn’s locations, which include the South Bend location, the organization is hold its second annual Rockin’ Out for Recovery at Four Winds Field from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 22. It will also be a fully sober event.
“So often anything we go to, there’s alcohol involved,” Tarman explained. “Even if you aren’t with someone actively drinking, it’s being sold, it’s being celebrated, and so it’s really nice to have a completely sober event where there’s no alcohol for sale. We can all just relax and not have that pressure of seeing it and being around it... Living in sobriety whether you’ve had an addiction or not is becoming more commonplace. Drinking doesn’t have to be such a huge part of our lives.”
This year’s live music will be BLAMMO! And there will be games and activities for children and families.
The event will also celebrate 10 years of Camp Mariposa, a program designed to support adolescents living in a situation where caretakers may struggle with substance abuse.
The free weekend-long camp is available for youth up to six weekends per year.
Tarman explained that 50% of the children who attend the program live in foster care, and many live in single-parent homes where one parent is removed due to addiction.
“It’s an opportunity for them to meet other kids that are like them, so they don’t feel so alone and isolated in their problems,” Tarman said.
Camp Mariposa also serves as a prevention program.
“We know that you’re at a much greater risk for using substances yourself if one of your parents was using substances,” Tarman said.”It’s all about self-care for those kids, and how they can understand their parent’s addiction and separate themselves from it… They’ve had a life of seeing their parent using substances pretty severely and so often they think ‘Oh, I should just be better,’ ‘I’m the one who caused this,’ ‘It’s because of me,’ ‘I can help them get better. If only I would just behave,’ and we know that’s not true, and that can cause a lot of trauma in that kid’s life.”
Kids can come to the camp as often as they want from ages 9-12. On average, 30 kids attend any given weekend. There’s also a single-day alumni camp for teens of the camp to reconnect.
There are three ways to gain access to the event. Businesses and organizations may sponsor the event, at www.oaklawn.org/recovery. Wristbands may also be purchased for $25 and include the buffet with food and drinks, however, admission to the event is free and folks can buy from concessions instead.