LAGRANGE — Being a first-year head coach in any sport is tough, especially football. Factor in a global pandemic shutting down most of the world for months, and the job becomes almost impossible.
That’s what Ryan O’Shea had to deal with in his first season as the Lakeland football coach. His hiring was approved on March 16, 2020, just days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of businesses and schools to shut down all in-person activities. O’Shea wasn’t allowed to meet his players in-person until the first week of July, and even then, he had to deal with COVID-related restrictions as far as running practices went.
Needless to say, O’Shea has enjoyed a return to normal this summer after a 2-8 campaign in his first year as head coach.
“This has been a really, really good summer for us,” O’Shea said. “You can tell the kids are really bought in. They’re in it for each other — not saying they weren’t last year, because they were. But this year, it’s just more. It’s more of a team relying on each other because they’ve figured out they can’t do it by themselves.”
One of the positions O’Shea and his coaching staff will have to replace a starter at is quarterback. Colton Isaacs graduated this past spring, and with it went Lakeland’s leading passer (1,037 yards) and rusher (560 yards).
The starting quarterback reigns now go to junior Deion Marshall. As a sophomore, Marshall attempted 18 passes, completing just three for 28 yards in an emergency start week one when Isaacs was out due to sickness. While Marshall lacks substantial varsity playing time at the position, O’Shea has liked the progress the junior has made this offseason.
“Deion’s doing great,” O’Shea said. “We’re not trying to replace Colton. We’re trying to design an offense that revolves around Deion, and we’re trying to do stuff that fits him that he does well. Colton was a good kid for us and a great leader, but Deion’s a different type of kid. He’s going to be carrying the ball similar to Colton, but we’ll run a little bit different kind of offense.”
Fortunately for Marshall, he’ll have plenty of offensive weapons surrounding him with varsity experience. Junior Khamron Malaivanh rushed for 330 yards a season ago, and the top two leaders in receiving yards last year — then-juniors Mark Burlew (354 yards) and Cole Schiffli (230 yards) — are back for their senior seasons.
“All of it is not going to fall on Deion,” O’Shea said. “Deion’s going to have a whole lot of help around him, and he knows that.”
Along the offensive line, Lakeland will be looking to replace three starters from a season ago. One of the players coming back, though, is senior Jensen Miller at center.
“I definitely think I can help coach up some of the young kids,” said Miller, who was voted a team captain last week. “It’s a whole brand-new experience for them because it’s big shoes to fill from our seniors that we had last year. I definitely think that I’m helping them ease their minds; like, you just have to work harder and drive to push it all out on Friday nights.”
Defensively, last year’s leading tackler in Bryce Alleshouse has graduated, but plenty of experience returns to that side of the ball. Burlew, Schiffli, senior Evan Clark and senior Carlos Espino all figure to be key pieces, with Clark coming back after recording three sacks his junior year.
“I’m starting to see the game a little bit slower,” Clark admitted. “Last year, it was really fast. But this year, I’m starting to see it better and it’s starting to slow down more.”
While the number of primary starters graduated is high, a lot of players who saw varsity experience on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball are also back for the Lakers.
“When we look at our offense, on paper, it’s seven out of 11 (starters) missing. But in reality, we’ve got about seven (players) back,” O’Shea said. “Defensively, we have 10 of 11 back. So, that’s what we’re going to rely on as well, is our defense maturing. We got better as the year went on last year, so having those skill guys on offense and with our defense being more mature — we can already see this summer that our defense has grown up big time.”
Lakeland opens the season on the road Friday against South Bend St. Joseph. The home opener is August 27 against Churubusco, while the first contest in the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division for them is September 10 at home against Garrett.
LAKELAND FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Owen Troyer JR WR/DB 5’10” 140
2 Kham Malaivanh JR RB/DL 5’7” 155
3 Ritchie Hostetler JR RB/LB 5’10” 160
4 Hunter Miller SR WR/DB 6’4” 165
5 Chris Dominguez SO WR/DB 5’8” 115
6 Cole Schiffli SR WR/DB 6’1” 155
7 Mark Burlew SR WR/LB 6/1” 180
8 Tegan Fager FR WR/DB 6’2” 180
9 Deion Marshall JR QB/DB 6’0” 155
10 Jayden Marshall SO QB/DB 5’9” 150
11 Carson Mickem FR TE/LB/K 6’0” 185
12 Johnny Wright JR TE/LB 6’4” 200
16 Braden Hohenstein FR QB/LB 5’8” 150
17 Gonzalo Rubio SR WR/DB/K 5’10” 155
18 Cole Frost SO WR/DB 6’0” 140
21 Caleb Sellers SR RB/DB 5’9” 165
22 Case Edsall FR TE/LB 5’10” 145
23 Drannon Miller FR RB/LB 5’9” 145
24 Blake Alleshouse SO WR/DB 5’9” 150
27 Keaton Bell FR RB/LB 5’9” 150
28 Dakota Feller FR WR/DB 5’9” 125
30 Nick Huppenthal FR WR/DB 6’0” 140
32 Braden Cunningham SO TE/LB 5’6” 140
34 Isaiah Weimer SR TE/LB 5’9” 180
35 Carlos Espino SR RB/LB 5’10” 150
40 Ben Cary SR TE/LB 5’9” 180
48 Carter Loveall SO TE/LB 5’4” 135
50 Japheth Dominguez JR OL/DL 6’0” 250
54 Bo Kerns SO OL/DL 5’8” 180
55 Evan Clark SR OL/LB 6’0” 180
59 Ledger Allen FR OL/DL 5’7” 195
61 Noah Owsley SO OL/DL 6’0” 185
63 Ben Martin SO OL/DL 5’10” 205
64 Leo Munoz SR OL/DL 5’11” 190
65 Austyn McFall FR OL/DL 6’2” 265
68 Owen Oakley FR OL/DL 6’2” 250
71 Quinlinn Raber SR OL/DL 6’3” 260
73 Jake Guldin SR OL/DL 6’1” 235
75 Chuck Schackow FR OL/LB 6’0” 170
76 Jensen Miller SR OL/DL 6’0” 300
77 Payton Cowley SO OL/DL 5’10” 205
78 Cam Riegling SO OL/LB 6’0” 205
81 Jeremiah Hart JR WR/DB 6’1” 160
Head coach: Ryan O’Shea (2-8 in second season)
Assistant coaches: Morgan Moore, Brock Bateman, Seth Cowley, Trent Cowley, Jason Schackow, Rich Frey, Brett Bateman
Managers: Arianna Bustos, Jaqui Gracia, Brianna Poe, Kylee Waldron
LAKELAND FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — at South Bend St. Joseph, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — Churubusco, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — at Prairie Heights, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Garrett, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Angola, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Central Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at West Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Fairfield, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Bluffton, 7:30 p.m.
