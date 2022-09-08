I’ve been doing something weekly that I haven’t done since the late 1990s — attending every Friday night NorthWood High School Panthers game. I was there every week throughout my son’s middle school and high school years.
My oldest son played high school tennis and soccer, my youngest was on the football team. And then the year after my youngest graduated was the year I had my accident and broke my back. The first couple of years I couldn’t ride in a car, never mind sit on bleachers. The last few years while the pain is still constant and severe, it is better managed, so I’ve attended a few games here and there — either tailgating or sitting way up high so I can lean back against the fence.
But the reason I’m there every week again is because my BFF’s grandson is a senior starting lineman, so I told her I’d go with her unless the weather is bad. So far, we’ve been blessed with great weather. I know it won’t last — I remember how it was — you start the season wearing shorts and end it in triple layers under a winter coat with hat and gloves.
But I’m enjoying being in the stands with the beautiful, balmy weather we’ve been experiencing these last few weeks.
I was interviewing a Nappaneean the other day and we were discussing the previous Friday night’s game. I shared my back issues and she said, “You need to go to Neighbor’s Mercantile and get a stadium seat.”
It just so happened I had a gift card for Neighbors, so I did go right after the interview and got a stadium seat. It wasn’t too heavy or bulky to carry — something I was concerned about — and it did help to have that to lean back on.
But the truth of the matter is, I spend a lot of time on my feet, too. I get into the game. If I’m at a sporting event, I’m cheering for my team. I’m on my feet when our team is running the ball. I’m on my feet singing and clapping along with the school’s fight song. I cheer along with the cheerleaders — ‘cause I think we should.
When my son was playing football, my niece was a cheerleader. I remember when he was in middle school the cheerleaders thanked me for cheering with them. I was the only one. My son told me it does make a difference to the players when the crowd is into the game and cheering them on — and not just when they score a touchdown. Luckily the people I attended games with then, and the ones I attend with now, get into the game as much as I do. If the people around us think we’re crazy, who cares?
I went to state twice when my son was playing. The first time I think he was in middle school. My Wisconsin brother drove down for Thanksgiving and when he found out the boy’s high school team was playing at state, he thought we should go. That was pretty exciting. By his senior year my son’s knees were completely shot and he couldn’t play, so he decided to assist the athletic trainer instead so he was still with his team.
I look around the stands now and see many of the same fans that were there when my son played. There are many people older than me at the games and I think, God bless them — those loyal fans are there every week whether they have someone playing or not. I think that’s awesome.
It wasn’t like that in my high school. I remember going to just a couple of games and it seems like they were after school, not at night, and the stands were pretty empty. There wasn’t any reporting on high school games on the local news — but I’m pretty sure our local news came out of New York City — so I imagine there’s no way they could’ve covered all the high schools in their viewing area. The local newspaper did, though. Then again, baseball was much more popular back East than football (Though they did love Notre Dame Irish football).
When I mentioned being at the game, a friend from church asked if I had someone playing or if I just enjoyed it. I said both. I explained about Deb’s grandson, but I also enjoy going to the games. I also discovered that the son of a person who was on my Partylite team years ago — I haven’t seen him since he was probably 10 — is also a senior playing. So, I’m cheering for him, too.
Deb and I have been making an evening of it — we got smart after the first game and decided we should go out to eat before the game. It’s also been fun that so far, NorthWood is undefeated, although there have been way more penalties against them than I ever remember. So, hopefully they get that worked out soon.
I’m not sure if my back will last the entire season once it gets cold, even with multiple layers — we’ll see — but for now, you can find me on Friday nights donning my Panther gear in my seat or on my feet yelling “Go Panthers!”