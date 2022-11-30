Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 5:11 pm
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Waves 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
