NAPPANEE — NorthWood High School sent off its Class of 2023 Friday evening.
“I will not follow where the path may lead, but I will go where there is no path and I will leave a trail,” by Muriel Strode, was the class motto.
Out of a class of 218 members, valedictorians were Kane Bellman, Kylie Cummings, Pasquale Daeger, Mackenzie Dominy, Kailey Martin, Taryn Nissley, Camden Ransberger and Elle Roberts.
Salutatorians were Trenton Iwema, Paige Jacobs, Sidney Martin, Ian Raasch, Arianna Topping and Landon Weldy.