NAPPANEE – After a disappointing 2021 season that resulted in a .500 record and a Class 4A Sectional 19 quarterfinal loss to eventual state runner-up Northridge, NorthWood seems poised to make a run at the conference title in what looks to be a very wide-open Northern Lakes Conference race in 2022.
The Panthers return a plethora of their best players that’ll make sizable impacts on both sides of the ball this season to potentially help secure them a few more victories and earn themselves a deeper postseason run in the process.
“Seniors and experience,” said NorthWood head coach Nate Andrews of his team’s biggest strengths. “The last couple of years, we felt like we spun our wheels when it became crunch time. Some highs and lows, we’d play well at times and not so well at others. The experience we have now hopefully gets us over that hump.”
That group of experienced players includes 2021 all-NLC selections in seniors Ethan Evers and JJ Payne and junior NiTareon Tuggle.
Evers – listed at 6’1”, 208 pounds – returns as the team’s main threat out of the backfield, as well as the leader of the defense at the middle linebacker spot.
A year ago, Evers ran for 359 yards and seven touchdowns on just 66 carries. Defensively, he led the team in tackles with 104 (12.5 for loss).
“He’s going to play a huge role,” said Andrews of Evers, who committed to Ball State University in early August. “His physicality is what he brings to our defense. He’s incredibly inspirational to the rest of the team, and we’re going to try to move him around as much as we can, which should be a lot of fun.”
At the skill positions, Tuggle (6’3”, 181 pounds) and Payne (6’4”, 180 pounds) will both play wide receiver on one side and defensive back on the other.
Tuggle and Payne ranked first and second on the team in receiving last year, with both combining to grab 70 catches for 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Senior Parker Filley is a third significant pass-catching threat for the Panthers, as he had 28 grabs for 412 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Filley likely won’t be ready at the beginning of the regular season due to a recovering knee injury he suffered in the offseason, but Andrews is hopeful to get him back sometime during the first half of the season.
At the quarterback position, two players earned equal snaps in 2021 between senior Kaden Lone (80-for-124, 1,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions) and junior Owen Roeder (87-for-135, 1,074 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions).
Both are healthy going into the 2022 season, and Andrews believes both will see time under center one way or the other once again.
“They give defenses a different look,” said Andrews of his two quarterbacks. “They both have their own strengths. Kaden was our guy last year when Owen was just a sophomore. When Kaden got injured, Owen came in and filled in really well. They’ll both play, and we’ll just try to find the right combinations.”
Defensively, NorthWood’s going to have to rely on the secondary and linebackers to compensate for a mostly inexperienced defensive line.
Senior defensive back CJ Kuhn returns to help man the secondary with Payne and Tuggle. Lone will see time at corner as well, along with sophomore Landon Perry.
Senior Ben Fattorusso – who was second on the team in tackles last season with 60 – will man the linebacker position to complete a very physical one-two punch in the middle of the defense with Evers.
Last season, even during a bit of a down year, the Panthers were a combined four points away from a 7-2 regular season record and beat a team that was one win away from winning a state title, Northridge, by five touchdowns in the regular season.
With a majority of that team back, NorthWood has all the pieces to legitimately compete for an NLC title and beyond in 2022.
“It’s always tough from top to bottom,” said Andrews of the NLC. “Two new coaches, and anytime you get that, you breathe a little bit of life and a little bit of excitement into a program. Those are things we’re certainly going to have to keep an eye out for. Teams like Mishawaka, Warsaw, Concord and Northridge are very competitive teams from top to bottom, and those are teams we’ll have to be ready for.”
2022 NORTHWOOD FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME CLASS POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
2 Caleb Lechlitner JR WR 6’2” 145
3 NiTareon Tuggle JR WR/DB 6’3” 181
4 Caleb Branam SR LB 6’0” 174
5 Joe Mitschelen SO LB 5’11” 152
6 Ethan Evers SR RB/LB 6’1” 208
7 CJ Kuhn SR DB 5’11” 161
8 Kaden Lone SR QB/DB 5’11” 180
9 Casey Beasy SR WR 6’0” 185
10 Keith Miller JR LB 5’11” 179
11 Parker Filley SR WR 6’2” 207
12 Owen Roeder JR QB 5’10” 167
13 Ben Fattorusso SR RB/LB 5’10” 192
14 Luke Miller SR LB 5’7” 185
15 Kanye Tucker JR DL 6’0” 212
17 Caleb Chupp JR TE 5’10” 178
20 Wes Yoder JR RB/DB 5’10” 155
21 Kent Miller SO LB 5’8” 174
22 Michael Anderson SO DB 6’1” 169
23 Jesse Wilson SR DL 5’7” 179
24 JJ Payne SR WR/DB 6’4” 180
25 Keegin Stats JR WR 6’0” 160
28 Trevor Barret JR WR 5’11” 152
29 Lynkyn Radcliff JR DB 5’7” 141
31 Landon Perry SO DB 5’10” 162
33 Brady King SO DL 5’9” 189
34 Landon Zimmerman SO LB 5’11” 167
35 Seth Russell JR TE 6’3” 188
36 Drew Anderson SO LB 5’8” 147
37 Troy Cutter SR RB 5’7” 144
40 Caiden Trafan JR DL 5’11” 174
41 Aidan Brewer FR DB 5’9” 145
42 Payton Griffin JR DB 6’0” 154
43 Will Hahn JR RB 5’6” 134
44 David Thomas JR DL 5’10” 220
48 Alex Weaver SO DB 5’10” 144
49 Jayden Rodes JR WR 6’0” 164
51 Preston Andrews JR OL 5’11” 212
52 Garret Ellis SR OL 6’1” 233
54 Tucker Miller SO OL 6’1” 229
55 Aden Hershberger JR OL N/A N/A
56 Montana Green SR OL/DL 6’2” 236
58 Joe Overmyer SO DL 5’11” 236
59 Tyler Bowman JR DL 5’10” 178
61 Grant Clemans JR OL 6’0” 259
64 Wesley Menzie SR OL 5’11” 240
67 Jace Adams SR OL 6’0” 287
68 Andrew Bickel SO OL 6’3” 194
70 Miles Martin SO DL 6’4” 261
71 Max Parciak SO DL 6’3” 290
72 Chase Holcomb JR DL 5’10” 219
73 Bryson Davis SO OL 6’2” 235
74 Beau Patterson JR OL 6’3” 190
76 Aidan Bujalski SR OL 5’11” 260
78 Kyle Nichols SO OL 6’3” 235
80 Ryan Miller SR DB 5’7” 122
84 Jace Davies SO WR 5’11” 135
86 Wyatt Mast SO DB 5’7” 113
87 Kanye King SR DL 6’5” 219
88 Peyton Ulanowicz JR LB 5’7” 140
92 Julian Hiestand SO TE 6’2” 178
95 Dominic De Frietas SO K 6’0” 155
Head coach: Nate Andrews (9th year, 62-28 overall)
Assistant coaches: Boonie Boocher, Kyle Stickley, Michael Furfaro, Patrick Thompson, Chase Estepp, Doug Odiorne, Jody Weldy, Brad Stutzman, Geoff Clemans, Trey Bilinski, Dave Wilson, Brayden Troxel, Cody Vincent, Sam Montgomery, Bailey Aguilar-Peachey
Managers: Alex Newman, Brayden Holcomb