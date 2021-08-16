NorthWood football 2021 team photo.JPG

The 2021 NorthWood varsity football team.

NAPPANEE — Nate Andrews has laid out the plan for his NorthWood High School football team as the eighth-year head coach gets his IHSAA Class 4A Panthers ready for 2021.

“We want to come together as one group and be a close group — a brotherhood we call it — grow each and every day, believe in the process and have an opportunity to play in November,” Andrews said. “We’re working on our character and doing the right things — on and off the field. (We want) commitment and trust in one another and compete in everything we do.”

Andrews, who is 57-23 during his NorthWood tenure and 97-62 overall in his 15th year as a head coach, expects players to compete in each practice drill as well as in the classroom.

The Panthers went 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference in 2020.

Dave Wilson has moved on and NorthWood has a new defensive coordinator in 2021 in Kyle Stickley, who Andrews expects to employ multiple formations with adjustments as necessary.

“The thing about high school football — especially on our level — is the number of offenses you see,” Andrews said. “In the pro game, you play one offense the whole year. Go to college, you see two all year long.

“Everybody’s different on what they do.”

Defensive returnees include juniors Ethan Evers (56 total tackles in 2020) and Ben Fattorusso (29 total tackles) and senior Trey Tobias (eight total tackles in three games) in the linebacker corps.

Several others will be seeing their first significant varsity playing time. Kaden Lone made 24 total tackles and intercepted two passes last fall.

Lone, a junior, is expected to be the starting quarterback when NorthWood opens the season Friday at home against Jimtown. Because of injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing, Lone made a couple of QB starts in 2020 and completed 17-of-26 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a team-best 366 yards on 75 carries with four TDs. Evers ran 38 times for 320 yards and five TDs and caught seven passes for 41 yards.

Lone (416) and Evers (361) were among team leaders in 2020 in all-purpose yards. Lone (58 points) and Evers (32) ranked 1-2 in scoring.

Junior tight end Parker Filley (six receptions for 115 yards and one TD) and junior wideout J.J. Payne (five catches for 31 yards) are offensive returnees, as is senior lineman Brevin Miller.

“We have six full-time starters (on both sides of the ball) — at best,” Andrews said.

Other seniors on the roster include wideout/defensive back Victor Carnegie, offensive/defensive backs Braxton Gilley and Sami Smith and linemen Noah Blosser, Jon McLaughlin and Gabe Nagy.

Through the first week of practice, placekicking and punting was a wide-open competition.

So how do the Panthers make the transition to varsity football and NorthWood’s stout schedule?

“We can only simulate so much in practice,” Andrews said. “We work in the offseason on what that’s going to look like and be like and prepare that way. You know good programs have years like where they don’t return too many guys with varsity experience. That happens from time to time and from year to year, and this is one of those for us.

“I’m excited to see how our kids grow.”

Andrews and his team have been through many team-building and non-football activities — like a preseason picnic and community service — that he expects to pay dividends.

“We’ve always hung our hat on that,” Andrews said. “It’s been a staple of our program since I’ve been here.

“We feel like that gives us the opportunity to close the gap on some of our competition. I think that when the guys are working together for a common cause and doing something selfless, they tend to trust each other when it becomes crunch time on a football field. It’s a really neat thing.”

NorthWood is 8-2 in its last 10 season openers and 6-1 with Andrews as head coach. The pandemic took away the Jimtown game in 2020, meaning the Panthers got started with a 15-14 loss to East Noble. Including the sectional, six of eight games were at Andrews Field. The 2021 regular-season slate calls for five road games and four home contests.

NORTHWOOD FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER

# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT

2 Sami Smith SR RB/DB 5’11” 141

3 NiTareon Tuggle SO WR/DB 6’3” 179

4 Jaxon Miller SR WR/DB 6’0” 180

5 Joe Mitchielen FR QB/LB 5’10” 148

6 Ethan Evers JR RB/LB 6’1” 201

7 CJ Kuhn JR RB/DB 5’11” 157

8 Kaden Lone JR QB/DB 5’11” 172

9 Casey Beasy JR WR/DB 5’11” 188

10 Keith Miller SO WR/DB 5’10” 153

11 Parker Filley JR TE/DL 6’2” 193

12 Owen Roeder SO QB/LB 5’10” 167

13 Ben Fattorusso JR RB/LB 5’10” 179

14 Luke Miller JR RB/LB 5’7” 167

15 Kayne Tucker SO TE/LB 5’10” 208

17 Caleb Chupp SO RB/DB 5’10” 170

18 Braxton Gilley SR RB/DB 6’3” 175

20 Wes Yoder SO RB/DB 5’10” 158

21 Kent Miller FR TE/LB 5’6” 153

22 Michael Anderson FR WR/DB 6’0” 166

23 Jesse Wilson JR RB/LB 5/7” 175

24 JJ Payne JR WR/DB 6’4” 178

25 Keegin Stats SO RB/LB 6’0” 164

26 Caleb Branham JR RB/LB 6’0” 175

27 Victor Carnegie SR WR/DB 5’10” 141

28 Trevor Barret JR WR/DB Height/Weight not listed

29 Josh Bonne FR RB/LB 6’0” 175

30 Kyvel Eicher SO RB/LB 5’11” 155

31 Landon Perry FR QB/LB 5’10” 152

32 Aidan Jones FR WR/DB 5’3” 104

33 Brady King FR TE/DL 5’9” 179

34 Landon Zimmerman FR RB/DL 5’10” 157

35 Seth Russell SO TE/LB 6’3” 190

36 Drew Anderson FR TE/LB 5’8” 143

37 Troy Cutter JR TE/LB 5’7” 142

40 Caiden Trafan SO RB/LB 5’11” 164

41 Aidan Brewer FR WR/DB 5’8” 131

42 Payton Griffin SO WR/DB 6’0” 150

43 Will Hahn FR RB/DB 5’5” 122

44 David Thomas SO RB/DL 5’10” 208

45 Maddox Vance SO WR/DB 5’9” 140

46 Jonah Miller FR WR/DB 5’5” 124

47 Houng Rot FR WR/DB 5’5” 133

48 Alex Weaver FR WR/DB 5’10” 136

49 Jayden Rodes SO WR/DB 5’11” 143

50 Jaydon Watson FR OL/DL 5’9” 159

51 Preston Andrews SO OL/DL 5’11” 201

52 Garret Ellis JR OL/DL 6’1” 262

53 Gabe Nagy SR OL/DL 5’8” 251

54 Tucker Miller FR OL/DL 6’0” 194

55 Noah Blosser SR OL/DL 6’1” 187

56 Montana Green JR OL/DL 6’2” 234

57 Mason Warren FR OL/DL 5’10” 162

58 Joe Overmyer FR OL/LB 5’10” 207

59 Tyler Bowman SO OL/LB 5’9” 170

60 Trey Tobias SR OL/LB 5’10” 180

61 Grant Clemans SO OL/DL 6’0” 252

62 Brevin Miller SR OL/DL 6’1” 215

63 Branston Finefrock FR OL/DL 5’10” 166

64 Wesley Menzie JR OL/DL 5’11” 228

67 Jace Adams JR OL/DL 6’0” 278

68 Andrew Bickel FR OL/DL 6’2” 210

70 Miles Martin FR OL/DL 6’4” 230

71 Max Parciak FR OL/DL 6’3” 273

72 Chase Holcomb SO OL/DL 5’10” 193

73 Bryson Davis FR OL/DL 5’11” 205

74 Beau Patterson SO OL/DL 6’3” 189

75 Xavier Ulhmann SO OL/DL Height/Weight not listed

76 Aidan Bujalski JR OL/DL 5’11” 265

77 Mason Yoder SO OL/DL 6’0” 281

78 Kyle Nichols FR OL/DL 6’3” 249

80 Ryan Miller JR WR/DB Height/Weight not listed

84 Jace Davies FR WR/DB 5’10” 121

86 Wyatt Mast FR RB/DB 5’7” 113

87 Cabot Darling JR WR/DB Height/Weight not listed

88 Peyton Ulanowicz SO WR’DB Height/Weight not listed

89 Caleb Lechlitner SO WR/DB 6’1” 140

90 Ethan Mestach JR K Height/Weight not listed

92 Dominic DeFreitas FR K Height/Weight not listed

98 Joe McLaughlin SR OL/DL 6’2” 193

Head coach: Nate Andrews (57-23 in eighth season; 97-62 overall in 15th season)

Assistant coaches: Boonie Boocher, Kyle Stickley, Michael Furfaro, Patrick Thompson, Chase Estepp, Doug Odiorne, Brad Stutzman, Geoff Clemans, Trey Bilinski, Taylor Anglemyer, Brayton Troxell, Jason Thompson

Managers: Alex Newman, Max Mullet

NORTHWOOD FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE

Aug. 20 — Jimtown, 7:00 p.m.

Aug. 27 — at East Noble, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 — at Concord, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 10 — Goshen, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 17 — Wawasee, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 24 — at Northridge, 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Mishawaka, 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 8 — at Warsaw, 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 15 — Plymouth, 7:00 p.m.

