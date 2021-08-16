NAPPANEE — Nate Andrews has laid out the plan for his NorthWood High School football team as the eighth-year head coach gets his IHSAA Class 4A Panthers ready for 2021.
“We want to come together as one group and be a close group — a brotherhood we call it — grow each and every day, believe in the process and have an opportunity to play in November,” Andrews said. “We’re working on our character and doing the right things — on and off the field. (We want) commitment and trust in one another and compete in everything we do.”
Andrews, who is 57-23 during his NorthWood tenure and 97-62 overall in his 15th year as a head coach, expects players to compete in each practice drill as well as in the classroom.
The Panthers went 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference in 2020.
Dave Wilson has moved on and NorthWood has a new defensive coordinator in 2021 in Kyle Stickley, who Andrews expects to employ multiple formations with adjustments as necessary.
“The thing about high school football — especially on our level — is the number of offenses you see,” Andrews said. “In the pro game, you play one offense the whole year. Go to college, you see two all year long.
“Everybody’s different on what they do.”
Defensive returnees include juniors Ethan Evers (56 total tackles in 2020) and Ben Fattorusso (29 total tackles) and senior Trey Tobias (eight total tackles in three games) in the linebacker corps.
Several others will be seeing their first significant varsity playing time. Kaden Lone made 24 total tackles and intercepted two passes last fall.
Lone, a junior, is expected to be the starting quarterback when NorthWood opens the season Friday at home against Jimtown. Because of injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing, Lone made a couple of QB starts in 2020 and completed 17-of-26 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a team-best 366 yards on 75 carries with four TDs. Evers ran 38 times for 320 yards and five TDs and caught seven passes for 41 yards.
Lone (416) and Evers (361) were among team leaders in 2020 in all-purpose yards. Lone (58 points) and Evers (32) ranked 1-2 in scoring.
Junior tight end Parker Filley (six receptions for 115 yards and one TD) and junior wideout J.J. Payne (five catches for 31 yards) are offensive returnees, as is senior lineman Brevin Miller.
“We have six full-time starters (on both sides of the ball) — at best,” Andrews said.
Other seniors on the roster include wideout/defensive back Victor Carnegie, offensive/defensive backs Braxton Gilley and Sami Smith and linemen Noah Blosser, Jon McLaughlin and Gabe Nagy.
Through the first week of practice, placekicking and punting was a wide-open competition.
So how do the Panthers make the transition to varsity football and NorthWood’s stout schedule?
“We can only simulate so much in practice,” Andrews said. “We work in the offseason on what that’s going to look like and be like and prepare that way. You know good programs have years like where they don’t return too many guys with varsity experience. That happens from time to time and from year to year, and this is one of those for us.
“I’m excited to see how our kids grow.”
Andrews and his team have been through many team-building and non-football activities — like a preseason picnic and community service — that he expects to pay dividends.
“We’ve always hung our hat on that,” Andrews said. “It’s been a staple of our program since I’ve been here.
“We feel like that gives us the opportunity to close the gap on some of our competition. I think that when the guys are working together for a common cause and doing something selfless, they tend to trust each other when it becomes crunch time on a football field. It’s a really neat thing.”
NorthWood is 8-2 in its last 10 season openers and 6-1 with Andrews as head coach. The pandemic took away the Jimtown game in 2020, meaning the Panthers got started with a 15-14 loss to East Noble. Including the sectional, six of eight games were at Andrews Field. The 2021 regular-season slate calls for five road games and four home contests.
NORTHWOOD FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
2 Sami Smith SR RB/DB 5’11” 141
3 NiTareon Tuggle SO WR/DB 6’3” 179
4 Jaxon Miller SR WR/DB 6’0” 180
5 Joe Mitchielen FR QB/LB 5’10” 148
6 Ethan Evers JR RB/LB 6’1” 201
7 CJ Kuhn JR RB/DB 5’11” 157
8 Kaden Lone JR QB/DB 5’11” 172
9 Casey Beasy JR WR/DB 5’11” 188
10 Keith Miller SO WR/DB 5’10” 153
11 Parker Filley JR TE/DL 6’2” 193
12 Owen Roeder SO QB/LB 5’10” 167
13 Ben Fattorusso JR RB/LB 5’10” 179
14 Luke Miller JR RB/LB 5’7” 167
15 Kayne Tucker SO TE/LB 5’10” 208
17 Caleb Chupp SO RB/DB 5’10” 170
18 Braxton Gilley SR RB/DB 6’3” 175
20 Wes Yoder SO RB/DB 5’10” 158
21 Kent Miller FR TE/LB 5’6” 153
22 Michael Anderson FR WR/DB 6’0” 166
23 Jesse Wilson JR RB/LB 5/7” 175
24 JJ Payne JR WR/DB 6’4” 178
25 Keegin Stats SO RB/LB 6’0” 164
26 Caleb Branham JR RB/LB 6’0” 175
27 Victor Carnegie SR WR/DB 5’10” 141
28 Trevor Barret JR WR/DB Height/Weight not listed
29 Josh Bonne FR RB/LB 6’0” 175
30 Kyvel Eicher SO RB/LB 5’11” 155
31 Landon Perry FR QB/LB 5’10” 152
32 Aidan Jones FR WR/DB 5’3” 104
33 Brady King FR TE/DL 5’9” 179
34 Landon Zimmerman FR RB/DL 5’10” 157
35 Seth Russell SO TE/LB 6’3” 190
36 Drew Anderson FR TE/LB 5’8” 143
37 Troy Cutter JR TE/LB 5’7” 142
40 Caiden Trafan SO RB/LB 5’11” 164
41 Aidan Brewer FR WR/DB 5’8” 131
42 Payton Griffin SO WR/DB 6’0” 150
43 Will Hahn FR RB/DB 5’5” 122
44 David Thomas SO RB/DL 5’10” 208
45 Maddox Vance SO WR/DB 5’9” 140
46 Jonah Miller FR WR/DB 5’5” 124
47 Houng Rot FR WR/DB 5’5” 133
48 Alex Weaver FR WR/DB 5’10” 136
49 Jayden Rodes SO WR/DB 5’11” 143
50 Jaydon Watson FR OL/DL 5’9” 159
51 Preston Andrews SO OL/DL 5’11” 201
52 Garret Ellis JR OL/DL 6’1” 262
53 Gabe Nagy SR OL/DL 5’8” 251
54 Tucker Miller FR OL/DL 6’0” 194
55 Noah Blosser SR OL/DL 6’1” 187
56 Montana Green JR OL/DL 6’2” 234
57 Mason Warren FR OL/DL 5’10” 162
58 Joe Overmyer FR OL/LB 5’10” 207
59 Tyler Bowman SO OL/LB 5’9” 170
60 Trey Tobias SR OL/LB 5’10” 180
61 Grant Clemans SO OL/DL 6’0” 252
62 Brevin Miller SR OL/DL 6’1” 215
63 Branston Finefrock FR OL/DL 5’10” 166
64 Wesley Menzie JR OL/DL 5’11” 228
67 Jace Adams JR OL/DL 6’0” 278
68 Andrew Bickel FR OL/DL 6’2” 210
70 Miles Martin FR OL/DL 6’4” 230
71 Max Parciak FR OL/DL 6’3” 273
72 Chase Holcomb SO OL/DL 5’10” 193
73 Bryson Davis FR OL/DL 5’11” 205
74 Beau Patterson SO OL/DL 6’3” 189
75 Xavier Ulhmann SO OL/DL Height/Weight not listed
76 Aidan Bujalski JR OL/DL 5’11” 265
77 Mason Yoder SO OL/DL 6’0” 281
78 Kyle Nichols FR OL/DL 6’3” 249
80 Ryan Miller JR WR/DB Height/Weight not listed
84 Jace Davies FR WR/DB 5’10” 121
86 Wyatt Mast FR RB/DB 5’7” 113
87 Cabot Darling JR WR/DB Height/Weight not listed
88 Peyton Ulanowicz SO WR’DB Height/Weight not listed
89 Caleb Lechlitner SO WR/DB 6’1” 140
90 Ethan Mestach JR K Height/Weight not listed
92 Dominic DeFreitas FR K Height/Weight not listed
98 Joe McLaughlin SR OL/DL 6’2” 193
Head coach: Nate Andrews (57-23 in eighth season; 97-62 overall in 15th season)
Assistant coaches: Boonie Boocher, Kyle Stickley, Michael Furfaro, Patrick Thompson, Chase Estepp, Doug Odiorne, Brad Stutzman, Geoff Clemans, Trey Bilinski, Taylor Anglemyer, Brayton Troxell, Jason Thompson
Managers: Alex Newman, Max Mullet
NORTHWOOD FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — Jimtown, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — at East Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — at Concord, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Goshen, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Wawasee, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Northridge, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Mishawaka, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at Warsaw, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Plymouth, 7:00 p.m.
