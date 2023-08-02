GOSHEN — Local author Kristina Adams recently shared how her past inspired her most recent short story, “Past, Present, and Future.”
Adams’ parents were missionaries in Austria, Turkey and Germany. She came to the United States for high school, and met her husband in college.
Her short story, “Past Present, and Future” is about wanting to reconnect with books from her past, specifically the “Famous Five Series” by British author Enid Blyton.
“A lot of times when we moved, you couldn’t take a lot of books with you because they’re heavy,” Adams said. “So our parents would have to sell the books or give them away.”
After getting married in 1996 and having her first child, Adams decided that she wanted to own those books again from her childhood. The internet was new, and she wasn’t sure how to make that dream happen.
It was a British series that she wanted from her time in Austria, which made it difficult to locate.
Her husband surprised Adams with the book series on Christmas, finding them available for shipment in India.
“He brought some of my childhood back to me, even though I would never be able to go home again, because things changed so much,” Adams said.
This short story was released in 2013, in the Christmas Edition of “Chicken Soup for the Soul,” a collection of short stories. It was then republished in the “All You Need is Love” edition this year.
Adams had her first short story, “He Sees,” published in 2003.
“It was the first thing I ever dared to send anywhere,” Adams said. “I sent it through snail mail and they told me that I was included in the book on my answering machine.”
Adams has had two stories in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books, that have been in a total of four books including the reprint.
“I had success with them and it gave me confidence to write more stuff because I realized that I could do it,” Adams said.
Her most recent short story is her favorite, “Past, Present and Future.”
“It was so meaningful to me, and I can revisit it whenever I want,” Adams said.
Adams now teaches sixth-grade social studies at Northridge Middle School.
“I love it because half of the curriculum is European history,” said Adams. “So when I taught the kids, I was around their age when I was in that area.”
Adams grew up in Vienna, Austria, Istanbul, Turkey, and various parts of Germany throughout the years.
Her background was heavily influenced by British English books.
“My school had a British curriculum,” Adams said. “I learned how to spell in British English and I came to the states in fourth-grade and I had to relearn some things.”
Adams went to 13 different schools before graduating college.
“I went to three different colleges, one in Germany, one in the Chicago area, and then Indiana Wesleyan University,” Adams said. “I was all over and that’s how I ended up here.”
Adams isn’t working on anything new right now, and is just enjoying her summer off.
“As I’m in school and memories come up, I jot stuff down as I see it,” Adams said. “After reprinting this short story, it gives you that little spark like maybe I should do a little something.”