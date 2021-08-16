MIDDLEBURY — Chad Eppley is getting acquainted with what it means to be a varsity football head coach after taking over the reins at IHSAA Class 4A Northridge High School from the retiring Tom Wogomon.
“It’s going really well,” said Eppley, who was a Raiders assistant the past two seasons and has found out that being a head coach means more administrative duties and answering calls, texts and emails. “It was a little overwhelming at first. I was stressed out. But luckily, I have a great supportive staff that kind of takes the load off my shoulders. They take over some of the work that I don’t need to do so I can focus on just loving up on kids and build relationships with them to makes us a better program.
“They're a tight knit group which is going to be part of our success factor.”
Eppley’s staff is a mix of newcomers and returning coaches.
“They do a great job building those relationships with kids so they know how hard they can push them,” Eppley said. “They know who they need to talk to and things like that who they can yell at so it's been good.”
Eppley, a 2013 Wawasee High School graduate, and Nicholas Clark were co-defensive coordinators for the Raiders in 2021. Northridge is coming off a campaign in which it went 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference. The defense posted four shutouts and they only yielded 14 points in a first-round sectional loss against Leo.
“They're confident and they're hungry; they know that they're a good football team,” said Eppley of the returning group. “They know what they can do. They know our expectations and they're ready to go out hit people.”
Back on defense — where Clark will coordinate a group playing out of a 3-4 base formation — are seniors Micah Hochstetler (33 total tackles with two quarterback sacks in 2020) in the secondary, Clint Walker (19 total tackles) at linebacker and Trent Jensen (24 total tackles with three sacks) on the line.
“Defense is all about talking and communicating,” Eppley said.
There will be plenty of opportunities for others to log their first significant varsity playing time.
“We try to put those stressful situations on them in practice so they can kind of understand what's going to be like during the game,” Eppley said.
With the graduation of Logan Hooley, Hochstetler is the frontrunner to start at quarterback in 2021.
The top four ground gainers have left. Junior running back Ricky Lloyd ran eight times for 114 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore.
Seniors coming back on the offensive side of the ball are running back Walker (six receptions for 91 yards in 2020), wide receiver Brock Reschly (11 catches for 134 yards and one TD) and linemen Jensen, Julian Caudill and Evan Kaehr.
“(Hochstetler) knows our schemes,” Eppley said. “We can run and we can throw. He’s a pretty multi-talented quarterback.”
With Carter Stoltzfus and Hooley graduated, Eppley says there is an open competition at kicker and punter which includes seniors Gonzalo Bocanegra, Andrew Janatello and sophomore Dylan Ritchie.
Northridge opens the 2021 season Friday against South Bend Adams at School Field. The Raiders are 7-3 in their last 10 season openers, including wins in the last four.
The first home game on Interra Field at the newly-named Jane Allen Athletic Complex is slated for Friday, Aug. 27 against South Bend St. Joseph.
As for the NLC race, Eppley expects it to be competitive throughout.
“Concord is going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Eppley said. “Obviously, Mishawaka and Warsaw are going to be very good. NorthWood is always good. I mean they’re always contenders.
“I’ve really been impressed with Coach Jon Reutebuch (at Wawasee). He’s really turned that program around. He was actually my seventh-grade head coach when I played at Wawasee.”
NORTHRIDGE FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Peyton Shook SR FB/MLB 6’2” 215
2 Ridge Howard SR QB/MLB 6’2” 200
3 Landon Troyer SO RB/SS 5’8” 165
4 Matt Rutledge SR WR/SS 6’0” 175
5 Clint Walker SR RB/OLB 6’3” 215
6 Jackson Bontrager JR TE/OLB 6’1” 190
7 Micah Hostetler SR QB/SS 5’11 180
8 Tyrese Thomas JR CB 5’10” 160
9 Conner Roth SO QB 6’3” 185
10 Brock Reschly JR WR/SS 6’2” 180
11 Jethro Hochstetler JR WR/SS 6’2” 180
12 Brady Borsodi SO WR/CB 5’11” 130
13 Reid Wyngarden JR CB 5’7” 150
14 Brayden Maxey SR WR 6’4” 185
15 Cameron Hooley SO QB 5’9” 185
17 Chase Clark SO WR/SS 6’2” 165
18 Qade Carrington JR QB 6’2” 180
20 Tyler Gordon SR WR/CB 5’10” 160
21 Harrison Kauffman JR WR/OLB 5’11” 160
22 Kade Sainz JR SS 6’2” 150
23 Collin Heynis JR RB/OLB 5’4” 145
24 Tagg Gott JR RB/OLB 6’0” 195
25 Jaiden Medina JR RB/SS 5’9” 165
26 Grey Beasley SO WR 5’7” 130
27 Mason Mast SO SS 6’2” 150
29 Evan Gaylor SR WR/MLB 5’11” 190
31 Nathanael Bekhterev SO WR/CB 5’9” 125
32 Scott Aldrich SO WR/CB 6’0” 150
33 Eric Jennings JR TE/DE 6’6” 200
34 Ricky Lloyd JR RB/OLB 5’11” 195
35 Zach Baugh SO WR 6’1” 160
36 Kain Holderread SR RB/SS 5’10” 140
40 Dylan Ritchie SO K 6’0” 140
42 Jacob Beachey JR CB 6’2” 165
44 McClain Miller SO RB/OLB 6’2” 200
50 Cohen Lantz SO T/DE 6’2” 190
51 Rafa Garcia JR G/DT 5’7” 205
52 Julian Caudill SR G/NG 6’0” 220
53 Jacob Knowles SO G/MLB 5’9” 195
54 Wyatt Boals SO T 6’4” 230
56 Beau Bojanich SO G/MLB 6’1” 165
57 Joah Kaehr SO G/DE 6’1” 190
58 Logan Bickel JR C/MLB 5’10” 190
59 Max Petersheim JR NG 6’2” 240
62 Brandon Crowder JR T/DE 6’0” 240
63 Carter Kruse JR T/NG 5’11” 175
64 Cannon Templeton SO C 5’9” 185
65 Riley Parmer SR NG 5’8” 240
67 Philip Ankrom JR G/C/DE 5’10” 190
68 Evan Kaehr SR T 6’5” 260
70 Ryan Overholt SO G 6’1” 200
74 Trent Jensen SR G/DT 6’2” 270
77 Owen Demeter SO T 6’0” 280
79 Jay Mitschelen SO NG 6’1” 275
80 Mikey Squiers SO WR 6’1” 150
81 Caleb Barron JR WR/CB 5’10” 140
83 Ty Hazen SO WR/CB 6’0” 140
84 Corbin Kollat SO CB 6’1” 165
85 Blayne Willis JR WR/OLB 5’11” 180
88 Brock Thompson SO TE/OLB 6’3” 180
Head coach: Chad Eppley (first season)
Assistant coaches: Nick Clark, Dustin Kaehr, Brett Sloop, Mark Frey, Caleb Newcomer, Westin Hanson, Brian Hardy, Jay Woods, Bobby Lloyd, Mikey Kyle, Dalton Slabaugh, Jacob Dilly
NORTHRIDGE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — at South Bend Adams, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — South Bend St. Joseph, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — Wawasee, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — at Plymouth, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Warsaw, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — NorthWood, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — Goshen, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at Concord, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — at Mishawaka, 7:00 p.m.
