INDIANAPOLIS — Northridge High School scooped several titles during state music competitions over the weekend.
Most notably, both of the high school’s vocal jazz ensembles — Northridge Starlights and Northridge Northern Lights were named state champions at the Indiana State School Music Association Vocal Jazz and Show Choir competitions at Franklin Central High School Saturday.
Northern Lights received the title in the Small School Division – Mixed, and Starlights received the title in Small School Division – Unisex. Fairfield Expressions Show Choir and Elkhart Vocal Jazz also performed and received distinctions as finalists. Elkhart was also awarded Outstanding Soloist thanks to Mary Grace Lindholm.
COLOR GUARD
The Indiana High School Color Guard Association State Finals also took place Saturday at Center Grove High School.
NorthWood High School’s Varsity Winter Guard took second place in the Regional Class A division. In Class A, Fairfield Varsity Winter Guard took eighth place, Concord Varsity placed 10th, and Goshen Varsity placed 15th.
PERCUSSION
Indiana Percussion Association State Prelims also took place this weekend. Elkhart Percussion Ensemble took second place in Scholastic Concert A, and Fairfield Indoor Percussion took second in Regional A. Jimtown Percussion Ensemble took sixth place in Scholastic Concert A, while Goshen High School took eighth in Scholastic Open.
All four Scholastic percussion ensembles will continue on to the state competition April 1 at Indiana State University in Terre Haute:
• 10:43 a.m. — Jimtown Percussion Ensemble
• 11:19 a.m. — Elkhart Percussion Ensemble
• 6:56 p.m. — Goshen High School
• 8:49 p.m. — Fairfield Indoor Percussion