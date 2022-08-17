MIDDLEBURY — The Northridge football program had a year to remember in 2021, turning a 5-4 regular season into a Class 4A state championship game appearance following five-straight postseason wins.
That was last season, though. Now, the focus turns to 2022 and trying to prove that last year wasn’t a one-and-done-type scenario for the Raider program.
“There’s a lot of excitement in our community, which is great,” Northridge coach Chad Eppley said. “We just want to keep better at what we’re doing each and every day. (Last season) is in the past for us right now; we’re not really looking back. We just want to get better with this team. The goal is still the same, and we just want to see what we can do this year.”
If Northridge is going to find similar success this season, it’s going to need a lot of new faces to step up.
Arguably the biggest player to replace for the Raiders is Tagg Gott, who stepped in as quarterback in the final regular season game and sparked the Northridge offense. He finished the season with 1,103 yards passing, 1,110 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns combined, along with recording 92 tackles on defense.
Gott, a senior this year, was expected to come back and be a catalyst for Northridge, but the 2021 standout moved to Schoolcraft, Michigan, in the summer, leaving the Raiders an opening at the starting quarterback position.
Eppley noted that two players are in-line to see action at the quarterback spot: senior Qade Carrington and junior Brayden Clark. Carrington played in eight games for Northridge last season, completing 23-of-45 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Clark was not on the Raider roster last year.
“Qade Carrington has stepped up in a big way for us,” Eppley said. “We have a new kid named Brayden Clark whose also kind of starting to fill his role a little bit, trying to push Qade a little bit and see if he can get that starting role.”
Whoever’s at quarterback will have a couple of nice wide receiver options to throw to, as Jethro Hochstetler and Kade Sainz are back for their senior seasons. Hochstetler led the team last year with 40 receptions, 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Sainz was also productive, hauling in 27 catches for 474 yards and seven touchdowns as well.
Being one of 23 seniors on the Northridge roster, Sainz knows he’ll be looked upon as more of a leader this season.
“Some of the coaches have really helped me, last year especially,” Sainz said. “I was a junior put into a starting spot at cornerback, and I had great seniors ahead of me, showing me how to lead. That motivated me and helped me lead into now.”
Rushing-wise, the top four producers of yards gained for Northridge last year are gone. Senior Ricky Lloyd is back from injury, though, and junior McClain Miller flashed signs of promise during the Raiders’ postseason run last year, especially in the sectional championship win over Leo.
“Ricky Lloyd is now back and healthy, and he’s looking fast,” Eppley said. “We saw McClain Miller (on Aug. 6 in practice) run a sweep play — it wasn’t supposed to be a sweep play — but he made it like that and ran for 99 yards. We have some good guys coming back, and we’re pretty happy.”
Defensively, replacing Gott and seniors Ridge Howard (158 tackles) and Peyton Shook (108 tackles) will be a tall task. Other notable losses to graduation are linebacker Clint Walker and defensive lineman Trent Jensen, the latter of which led the team last year with 6.5 sacks.
Both Sainz and Hochstetler will be key defensive backs returning for the Raiders in the secondary.
Despite a lot of talent departing, Eppley is confident in what his defense will be able to do this season.
“Our defense is always going to be the best thing that we have,” Eppley said. “That’s where our bread-and-butter stuff is. That’s what we rely on heavily. Nick Clark does a phenomenal job with our defense of getting them in the right position and getting them ready to play each and every Friday night. That’s where you’re going to see us do a really good job at.”
Northridge opens the season on Aug. 19 at home against South Bend Adams.
2022 NORTHRIGE FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION
1 Beau Bojanich JR RB/LB
2 Chase Clark JR WR/DB
3 Corbin Kollat JR WR/DB
4 Blayne Willis SR TE/OLB
5 McClain Miller JR RB
6 Jackson Bontrager SR TE/OLB
7 Judah Hochstetler SR WR/DB
8 Tyrese Thomas SO WR/DB
9 Conner Roth JR TE/OLB
10 Brock Thompson JR TE/OLB
11 Jethro Hochstetler SR WR/DB
12 Brady Borsodi JR DB
13 Brayden Clark JR QB
14 Braxton Nagy SO WR/DB
15 Mason Mast JR WR/DB
16 Kaleb Vechera SO QB/ILB
17 Glender Rodriguez SO WR/DB
18 Qade Carrington SR QB
20 Parker Bures SO TE/OLB
21 Harrison Kauffman SR RB/DB
22 Kade Sainz SR WR/DB
23 Collin Heynis SR RB/OLB
24 Zach Yoder SR TE/OLB
25 Jaiden Medina SR RB/DB
26 Dylan Robertson SO Not listed
28 Austin Parks SO RB/ILB
29 Parker Weber SO WR/DB
30 Aidan Sloop SO TE/OLB
31 Nathaniel Bekhterev JR WR/DB
32 Derek Sherwood SO RB/OLB
33 Eric Jennings SR TE/OLB
34 Ricky Lloyd SR RB/OLB
35 Zach Baugh JR WR/DB
36 Cael Arroyo SR DB
37 Chase Maxey JR WR/DB
40 Dylan Ritchie JR K
42 Jacob Beachey SR WR/DB
43 Lucas Ely SO WR/DB
44 Landon Schug SO RB/OLB
45 Yahir Arreola SR RB/OLB
50 Cohen Lantz JR OL/DL
51 Rafa Garcia SR OL/DL
52 Travis Henke SO OL/DL
53 Jacob Knowles JR OL/ILB
54 Wyatt Boals JR OL/DL
55 Jacob Miller SO OL/DL
56 Brody Streeter SO OL/DL
57 Kayden Heflin SO OL/DL
58 Logan Bickel SR OL/ILB
59 Lain Carlisle JR OL/DL
60 Aisa Khaoucha SO OL/DL
62 Brandon Crowder SR OL/DL
63 Carter Kruse SR OL/DL
64 Cannon Templeton JR OL/DL
65 Henry Deuel SO OL/DL
66 Kodi Lewis SO OL/DL
67 Phillip Ankrom SR OL/DL
68 Joah Kaehr JR OL/DL
71 Luke Cabrera SO OL/DL
72 Gavin Beard SO OL/DL
73 Rustyn Bigler SO OL/DL
77 Owen Demeter JR OL/DL
78 Garrison Froman SO OL/DL
79 Jay Mitschelen JR OL/DL
81 Caleb Barron SR WR/DB
82 Wyatt Reschly SO WR/DB
83 Christian Horvath SO WR/DB
84 Alex Eby SR WR
87 Morgan Davis SO RB/OLB
88 Blake Bojanich SO WR/DL
90 Tyshawn Lutes SO WR/DL
99 Max Petersheim SR RB/DL
Head coach: Chad Eppley (2nd year, 10-5 overall)
Assistant coaches: Nick Clark, Brett Sloop, Dustin Kaehr, Brian Hardy, Caleb Newcomer, Westin Hanson, Bobby Lloyd, Norm Floria, Tanner Baber, Aron Miller
Managers: Megan Mattix, Bella Nickell, Kendall Miller