MIDDLEBURY — Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Northridge High School was the site of the schools 17th Science Olympiad Invitational.
"So, far, so good," said Jeremy Gerber, head coach for the event, around mid morning.
With more than one thousand students taking part from a total of four states, the competitive events were in engineering, forensic science and a variety of other scientific areas, with a number of volunteers on hand to help the students.
"Basically, if there is a type of science a student is interested in, we should have an event they should enjoy, and for most kids there are several," Gerber said.
With 23 different stem events for high school and middle school levels each, a total of 46 events took place. Games started at 9 a.m., and kids competed in individual events with individual scores going towards a team. Awards were given for both individual events and well as towards team trophies.
Individual games ranged from "Scrambler," which involved guiding a small motorized vehicle down a track and stopping it before it hits a wall, "Wheel vehicle," which involved using something elastic to propel a model car from one position to another, and "Storm the Castle," which was about building a launching device and using it to land a ball into a bucket, as well as others.
"It's truly great to see all these kids want to do this on a Saturday," said Jerry Glass, assistant coach for the event.