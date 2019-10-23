The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference teams for boys and girls cross country.
The league also announced the all-sports tally in boys and girls sports for the fall season.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Goshen sophomore Drew Hogan, who was the conference individual champion in a time of 16:06.26, classmate Cole Johnston and freshman Tommy Claxton represented the RedHawks.
Other members of the team were sophomore Jack Moore and freshman Jaxon Miller of Northridge, sophomore Brady Hunsberger of NorthWood, senior Neil Terrell of Elkhart Memorial, senior Konnor Ray of Plymouth, juniors Jacob Kissling, Sam Lechlitner and Tanner Stiver of Warsaw.
Earning honorable mention status were Adrian Mora of Goshen, senior Luke Owings of Concord, junior Karlson Hand of Wawasee, junior Luis Cruz Portillo of Memorial and senior Fernando Niebbia of Warsaw.
Warsaw won the team championship based on a 7-0 regular season record and first place in the conference meet. Goshen finished second, followed by Memorial and Plymouth tied for third, Northridge fifth, Concord and NorthWood tied for sixth and Wawasee eighth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
The Northridge Raiders placed seniors Ali Bache and Caitlin Clark, sophomore Claire Ritchie and freshman Haylee Hile on the first team. Hile was the individual winner in the conference meet in a time of 18:43.67.
Other members were senior Summer Cooper of Concord, sophomore Kaitlin Burden of NorthWood, senior Morgan Dyer of Elkhart Memorial, Ashley Rosas of Plymouth, Wini Barnett, Adree Beckman and Ava Knight of Warsaw.
Honorable mention honors went to sophomores Nataly Esqueda and Sophia Yordy of Goshen, Emma Ebright of Wawasee, senior Morgan Eash of Memorial and sophomore Amanda Lusinde of Warsaw.
Northridge and Warsaw shared the overall title. Goshen finished third, Memorial fourth, NorthWood fifth, Concord sixth, Wawasee seventh and Plymouth eighth.
ALL-SPORTS TALLY
The Northridge and Warsaw girls are in the lead after the fall season in the race for the NLC all-sports tally. The two schools have 50 points apiece with shared titles in cross country and soccer.
NorthWood is third at 47 points (golf and volleyball titles), Memorial fourth at 34, Concord fifth at 30, Goshen sixth at 29, Plymouth seventh at 28 and Wawasee eight at 20.
The Warsaw boys are in the lead with 47 points (cross county champions), followed by Northridge (soccer) and NorthWood (tennis) tied for second at 44, Plymouth (co-football) at 42, Concord (co-football) fifth at 38, Goshen sixth at 34, Memorial seventh at 27 and Wawasee eighth at 12.
