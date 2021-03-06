GOSHEN — The Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is warning customers that calls from scammers posing as NIPSCO employees are on the rise.
According to NIPSCO representative Joshauna Nash, this recent rise in scams is impacting not just NIPSCO, but many energy companies around the United States.
“With this up-tick in scams, NIPSCO is warning customers to be aware of scammers that might attempt to target them by impersonating a NIPSCO employee,” Nash said of the issue. “Recent and common reports from NIPSCO residential and business customers state that they have received calls and texts from people claiming to be NIPSCO employees and demanding payment to avoid their service being disconnected. However, the company wants to emphasize that NIPSCO does not call and demand immediate payment via a prepaid card.”
If customers are unsure of their account status, Nash recommended that they log into their account at myaccount.NIPSCO.com or contact NIPSCO’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726.
“Additionally, customers should not call any number they are given,” Nash added.
ADDITIONAL TIPS
NIPSCO has also issued a number of additional tips for customers to help them avoid potential scams. They include:
• Call NIPSCO — If you are unsure about a phone call, email, program, offer or person claiming to be affiliated with NIPSCO, call the company’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-464-7726
• Guard your personal information — Never give personal information, including your NIPSCO account number, social security number and/or banking information to unconfirmed sources. NIPSCO only asks for a social security number when establishing new service or verifying a customer’s identity.
• Know your payment options — NIPSCO will never ask for a pre-paid debit card or money gram as a payment method. To more easily spot a potential scam, learn more about NIPSCO payment options at NIPSCO.com/bills-and-payments.
• Never agree to meet in person — Some scammers ask customers to meet them in person to make payments with cash or prepaid cards, which you should avoid.
As for what customers should do if a potential scammer visits their home or business, Nash suggested the following:
• Ask to see ID — NIPSCO employees and contractors carry photo ID badges and will gladly show you upon request.
• Use caution with cash — NIPSCO employees do not collect cash payments nor deliver cash refunds
More information about NIPSCO is available at NIPSCO.com.
