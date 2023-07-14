MERRILLVILLE — In the next step of its electric generation transition to a more balanced and reliable mix to serve customers, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), announced Wednesday that its first two Indiana-based solar projects — Indiana Crossroads and Dunns Bridge I Solar — are online and operating, producing more cost-effective, cleaner energy for homes and businesses across Indiana.
“The addition of our first solar parks to our electric generating portfolio represent meaningful investments in the state of Indiana and a direct benefit to our customers,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO President in a news release. “These completed projects are a crucial step in advancing our long-term energy transition plan, providing sustainable, reliable and cost-effective energy now and into the future.”
Indiana Crossroads Solar is a 200-megawatt facility located in White County, which was developed and constructed by EDP Renewables North America. Indiana Crossroads Solar will be a major economic boon to the state and to White County bringing $2.6 million in Economic Development Agreement funds that are available for the county to use for priority projects and other special projects. The solar park is also expected to contribute more than $42 million in property tax payments over the 35-year life of the project, helping to reduce the property tax burden on other families and businesses in White County.
Dunns Bridge I Solar is a 265 MW facility located in Jasper County, Ind. near NIPSCO’s R.M. Schahfer Generating Station, which is expected to be retired in 2025. This facility is the first of a two-part solar project. Dunns Bridge II, located in Jasper and Starke counties and currently under construction, is expected to produce 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage. Dunns Bridge I & II are expected to generate approximately $59 million in additional tax revenue for Jasper and Starke counties over the life of the facility.
To learn more, visit www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com or www.nipsco.com.