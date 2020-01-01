SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Mahlon M. Bontrager, 91, Shipshewana, died at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at his residence from natural causes. He was born Dec. 23, 1928, in LaGrange County, to Manas and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager. On Dec. 21, 1950, in LaGrange County, he married Lydia Mae Yoder. She died…
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Meurlene B. Teague, 85, Middlebury, died Sunday, Dec. 29. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
