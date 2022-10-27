ELKHART — Ziker Cleaners unveiled the newest technology in the dry cleaning industry — the 24/7 drop off and pick up kiosk — at its new location during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of Ziker Cleaners’ grand opening at 2010 Cassopolis St., Suite 700.
“I am really excited to get the feedback from our Elkhart area customers and the community regarding our newest location and our newest technology," David Ziker said. "Now customers can pick up and drop off their dry cleaning and laundry on their schedule, 24/7, not ours.”
Ziker Cleaners is a third generation, 105-year-old, family-owned and operated dry cleaning and laundry business that has served the Elkhart community for more than 70 years.