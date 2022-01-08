ELKHART— On Wednesday, community members participated in the “Zero Waste Program Series” at the Elkhart Environmental Center.
The event is designed to bring awareness to the community on how much waste is discarded into landfills like the one below the property that is home to the EEC.
“This is actually the site of an old dump, so waste is an important topic for us,” said program intern Emma Brewer. “We actually did a program last year that was similar, but because of COVID it had to be virtual, so we’re excited to it in person this year.”
Participants received an overview of the program, once the overview was completed they made package free homemade salted pretzels and upcycled tote bags from T-shirts.
“The whole program is going to be the kick-off meeting tonight and there’s four more meetings after that,” Brewer said. “Those will be every other Wednesday. Each meeting covers a different topic so we’re going to be doing it as a book club style, so people can borrow a book from us called ‘101 Ways to Go Zero Waste.’ So they can read along and we will be discussing different chapters and what was in each and we will be doing some activities to go along with it.”
The dates for the upcoming events are Jan. 19, “Getting Started, Kitchen and Cooking”; Feb. 2, “Bathroom Products, Personal Care, and Cleaning”; Feb. 16, “Buying Habits and Zero Waste on the Go”; and the final series event on March 2 titled “Special Events and Continuing Zero Waste.”
All events will be held at the EEC beginning at 5:30 p.m. There is a 10-person limit per session due to limited space inside the EEC and supplies.
Registration is required for all events, which can be done on the EEC website: https://elkhart-environmental-center.ticketleap.com/zero-waste-series-kickoff-event/details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.