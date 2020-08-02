Indiana reported 784 new confirmed cases of coronavirus Sunday and four additional deaths, health officials announced.
None of the new deaths reported statewide were in local counties, according to numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is at 67,857 with 2,775 deaths overall, the ISDH reported Sunday. Health officials said there are another 200 probable deaths.
On Saturday, testing confirmed nearly 1,000 additional cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state. The 989 new cases reported Saturday brought Indiana’s total to 67,122 residents who have tested positive for the virus, according to the state’s health department.
As of Saturday, more than 35% of hospital intensive care unit beds and more than 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the health department said.
Here are the numbers reported by ISDH Sunday for Saturday:
Statewide — 67,857 positive, up 784; 2,775 deaths, up four; 769,043 tested, up 12,263; positivity rate, 8.8%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.3%.
Elkhart County — 4,582 positive cases, up 21; 76 deaths, zero new; 34,798 tested, up 503; positivity rate, 13.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 9.2%.
LaGrange County — 542 positive cases, up three; 10 deaths, zero new; 2,558 tested, up 23; positivity rate, 21.2%; 7-day positivity rate, 19.8%.
Noble County — 635 positive cases, up 11; 28 deaths, zero new; 5,970 tested, up 139; positivity rate, 10.6%; 7-day positivity rate, 7.1%.
Kosciusko County — 816 positive cases, up four; 12 deaths, zero new; 8,810 tested, up 99; positivity rate, 9.3%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.4%.
St. Joseph County — 3,114 positive cases, up 46; 79 deaths, zero new; 42,888 tested, up 907; positivity rate, 7.3%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.4%.
Marshall County — 742 positive cases, up four; 22 deaths, zero new; 6,984 tested, up 89; positivity rate, 10.6%; 7-day positivity rate, 5.4%.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
