The SpongeBob Musical

ELKHART — An audition workshop will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, for youth interested in trying out for "The SpongeBob Musical."

"SpongeBob" audition workshop participants will learn a song from the show, a bit of dance, and some helpful acting exercises from Premier Arts staff members.

Cost is $25 per person for actors ages 5 to 15. Register at www.premierarts.org.

Auditions for "The SpongeBob Musical" will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 10 and at 1 p.m. March 12. Auditions will be held at the Lerner Theatre, 410. S. Main St., Elkhart.

Performances are scheduled for May 6 and 7.

